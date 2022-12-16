Emma Raducanu training with fifth coach in 18 months - AP

An eventful day for Emma Raducanu found the British No 1 confirming the appointment of Sebastian Sachs as her new coach, only a couple of hours before she faced Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi.

Raducanu’s many admirers should be encouraged on two counts. First, that she has filled the vacancy left by Dmitry Tursunov two months ago and will not be negotiating the early part of next year on her own. Secondly, that she moved smoothly and struck the ball sweetly on her way to a narrow defeat against Jabeur.

Sachs comes highly recommended by his former associates. A 30-year-old German, he has worked with a number of top players including former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka. He spent much of the past two seasons supervising the reigning Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, who announced in October that she was joining forces with Tursunov. In effect, these two women have swapped mentors this winter.

Raducanu’s short career has already been notable for its high coaching turnover. Since she began to play on the WTA Tour 18 months ago, she has had formal working relationships with four different men: Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson, Torben Beltz and Tursunov.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain in a practice session with coach Dmitry Tursunov of Russia during previews for the 2022 US Open tennis at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. - Julian Finney/Getty Images

In between those official deals, she has also worked with other consultants such as doubles specialist Louis Cayer and Jane O’Donoghue – her childhood coach who has now taken up a very different role with the Royal Bank of Canada.

Raducanu’s father Ian is known for taking a sceptical view of coaches in general, feeling that many have only limited expertise in certain areas rather than a true, all-encompassing mastery of the game. There is also a pattern that the Raducanus have tended not to hire coaches whose fees are in the highest bracket.

One such coach, who is not working with a player at the moment, is the Belgian Wim FFissette – a man who has delivered significant achievements with a variety of players from Kim Clijsters to Britain’s own Johanna Konta. However, Fissette is thought to be one of the more expensive coaches on the WTA Tour.

Raducanu’s preparations for 2023 have not been helped by a lingering wrist injury that ruled her out of last month’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow. As with the bout of Covid that she contracted a year ago, this has limited her court time.

Nevertheless, Raducanu made a decent fist of Friday’s exhibition, which was part of the Mubadala World Championship in Abu Dhabi. She clinched the opening set with a run of four straight games, capped off with an ace, and then pushed Jabeur all the way to the line before going down on the super tie-break: 5-7, 6-3, 1-0 (10-8).

“I’m so glad this year I was able to make it out of the hotel room,” Raducanu said in reference to her illness last year.

“Last year I had a bit of a shocker. Amazing to play here in front of all of you, this is Ons’s house, so thank you for having me. I had to cut my season short because of a wrist injury, so I’ve just been building in the gym, started getting back on court recently in the last two weeks, so I’m glad to be making some progressions and looking forward to 2023.”

Raducanu’s first official tennis in 2023 is to come in Auckland, New Zealand, from Jan 2. She begins the year ranked at No 76 after a moderate 2022 in which she won 16 matches on the tour and lost 18.

As well as Sachs, she will be supported in her next chapter by the advice of Jez Green – the British physical trainer who made his name working with Andy Murray. The priority for the coming year will be to adjust to the physical rigours of the tour. The fact that Raducanu retired from four matches last season, and called the trainer in many others, only served to underline the need for greater resilience.

Himself a former Futures player, Sachs should be able to plot the next stage of Raducanu’s development while also covering the duties of a hitting partner. Now that her ranking has dropped back to a more representative level, she can aim for a year of incremental gains.