Emma Raducanu warned she faces 'very tough summer'

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain shows her frustration as she plays against Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic during day two the Billie Jean King Cup Play-Off match between the Czech Republic and Great Britain at the Tennis Club - GETTY IMAGES

Emma Raducanu has been warned she faces a "very tough summer" ahead of her return to Wimbledon following her rise to superstardom.

The reigning US Open champion is due to return to Wimbledon for the first time since her breakthrough appearance in last year’s fourth round, which preceded her astonishing run to the title two months later at Flushing Meadows in only her second Grand Slam main draw appearance.

The 19-year-old, who this weekend won one and lost one of her two rubbers in her Billie Jean King Cup debut as Britain lost to the Czech Republic, is yet to decide on her summer schedule with the focus currently on a first clay-court campaign of her professional career. But Raducanu was given a warning of the pressures that await her by the Lawn Tennis Association's chief executive Scott Lloyd, who is already predicting Wimbledon will be Radu-crazy when she returns.

“It is going to be in some ways a very tough year, a tough summer for her, in terms of her profile,” said Lloyd. “It is only a year ago she was sitting her A-Levels.

“We think about this tie this weekend. I said the other day I don’t think Emma has played a professional singles match on clay before – ever. So it’s very early days. Emma needs to try to find what works for her in terms of how she navigates the Tour and the travelling, domestic tournaments or internationally.”

He continued: “[She needs to] get into a pattern of where she wants to play in the lead-up to a Grand Slam. She doesn’t know that yet. Players have their different preferences. She has a long way to go in terms of starting to find herself and learn what works for her to deliver optimal performances. We saw what she did at the US Open but that is probably not something she wants to have go through every single time.”

Raducanu is yet to finalise her summer grass-court schedule leading up to Wimbledon. However, it is hoped that she will play at least one of the LTA-run tournaments. The Nottingham Open is a potential good fit for her calendar depending on how she fares at the French Open as the Eastbourne International finishes just two days before the Championships at the All England Club commence on June 27. If she were to have a long run at Roland Garros, the Rothesay Classic at Birmingham could be a better option given the breathing space between the finale on June 11 and Wimbledon two weeks’ later.

Lloyd also confirmed plans are in place for a US Open trophy tour that will celebrate Raducanu’s triumph last year and culminate at Wimbledon. The trophy has been displayed proudly in the reception to the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton since being brought back to Britain, and the LTA plan on capitalising on its presence by using it as inspiration for the next generation.

“We have been talking to Wimbledon as well about how to get some profile during the Championships and at the other tournaments. Obviously that is more in our control,” he said.

What we learnt from Emma Raducanu’s Billie Jean King Cup clay debut

Raducanu had positives and negatives to take from her first experience of clay-court tennis as a professional at the weekend, ending Great Britain’s agonising defeat by the Czech Republic in the Billie Jean King Cup with a win and loss to her name. Here are the lessons the golden girl of British tennis can take forward heading towards the French Open.

Growing pains won’t be here forever

When examining Raducanu’s first full professional season on tour, it is always worth remembering that this time last year she was preparing to sit her A-levels. What transpired since, magnified by her fairy-tale US Open victory in New York last September, is one of those very rare stories of rapid success. Putting the increased profile and the toll that takes on a 19-year-old to adapt aside, there is a simple fact that she is still a teenager, and her body is not fully developed for the rigours of professional sport.

She may stand at 5ft9ins tall, but Raducanu still has something of the willowy build of a junior tennis player, despite her increasingly athletic physique. This is far from a criticism, given it is human nature, but her physicality will come under the microscope given the expectation to succeed simply by virtue of being a Grand Slam champion.

Great Britain's team, from l-r - Harriet Dart, Sonay Kartal, Anne Keothavong, Emma Raducanu and Katie Swan - take a team photograph at the Billie Jean King Cup - GETTY IMAGES

Since her triumph at Flushing Meadows, she has been dogged by injuries, including blisters on her hand that ended her Australian Open, and a hip injury at February’s Guadalajara Open.

Before and during Great Britain’s eventual 3-2 defeat by the Czech Republic in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, Raducanu spoke of issues with her feet. The loss of her toenails in practice did little to hamper a 7-5, 7-5 victory over Tereza Martincova but a blister on her right foot on the second day caused her to capitulate against Marketa Vondrousova. Familiarity with equipment, more than anything else, appears to be behind her current ailments, but she has plenty of time to adapt.

Both Raducanu and Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong mentioned how she would have to work on her robustness. This is evident from the string of injuries, but it is worth noting these are issues most young players have to deal with as they steadily improve. Due to her meteoric rise, Raducanu is having to deal with that process both very publicly and very quickly.

Movement and great potential “sliding”

There had been doubts before the action at the 1st Czech Lawn Tennis Club whether Raducanu, who has a reputation of hugging the baseline and favouring a fast game, would fare on the slower clay surface.

Beforehand, Raducanu spoke of her belief that clay could be a surface on which she can thrive and, although it is early days, that belief looks to be very true. Friday’s win over Martincova was her first ever professional singles clay match, and she was able to convincingly put away the world No 50.

Martincova is not a clay specialist but Raducanu looked much more comfortable than the 27-year-old and her sliding action, such a key part of the clay game, was a skill she looked to have honed well that translated into winning seven break points. She could very well have the ability to adapt to clay in the way Maria Sharapova did and it would seem that the challenge of transitioning between surfaces is something that is inspiring Raducanu.

The teenager had a clay crash course with renowned Italian coach Riccardo Piatti before making her clay debut and he worked with five-time Grand Slam winner Sharapova in the latter stages of her career as well as a teenage Novak Djokovic. It was very apparent in her victory on Friday that she has the potential to move well on clay despite needing to work on her physicality.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain plays a backhand against Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic during day two the Billie Jean King Cup Play-Off match between the Czech Republic and Great Britain at the Tennis Club 1. CLTK Prague on April 16, 2022 in Prague - GETTY IMAGES

Learning to play ‘chess’ tennis

Raducanu made her name in being able to deal with the speed of grass-court tennis at Wimbledon along with the hard courts of the US Open. This created intrigue into how she would adapt to working on clay where points have to be constructed more deliberately.

Rafael Nadal, with his 13 French Open titles and a childhood spent growing up on the clay courts of Majorca, has been likened to a chess grandmaster in how he constructs points to use the slower tempo to his advantage. It is very early days to judge Raducanu but in what were two relatively tight sets in her win over Martincova she demonstrated her tennis intellect in how she was able to construct winning points towards the end of each set by using her backhand down the line.

She was also able to rush in when required and read her opponent’s serve well - all the signs of a potentially good clay “chess” player. The disappointment that she was injured against Vondrousova, the 2019 French Open finalist and Tokyo silver medallist who is regarded as one of the WTA’s strongest dirt-ballers, meant we could not gain a further understanding of how Raducanu is learning to understand the subtle differences within the game. But, in the five weeks between now and next month’s French Open, there will be enough time for the blisters to heal, toenails to grow and knowledge to broaden in learning to become a genuine danger on clay.