‘I was throwing up in my mouth’: Sickness strikes Emma Raducanu on way out of Australian Open

Emma Raducanu had to wretch into a towel during her match against China’s Yafan Wang - Andy Cheung/Getty Images

Emma Raducanu said she was “throwing up in my mouth” during the latter stages of her defeat by China’s Yafan Wang at the Australian Open, but remained determined to fight to the last ball.

Raducanu called the doctor to the court early in the third set of her eventful 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 loss. She had her blood pressure checked and then swallowed some pills to help deal with what she later described as “a stomach bug”.

“In the third set I was 30-love up serving,” explained Raducanu, who could be seen wretching into her towel. “Then all of a sudden I just felt so sick, just really like weak and nauseous. Throughout the third set I think everyone could see it was a bit of a battle. Body-wise, I felt fine. It was more I was throwing up in my mouth. Then after the match, it came out. I just had a bit of a stomach bug beforehand.”

Raducanu had to take a time out after feeling sick - Edgar Su/Reuters

This has been quite the tournament for nauseous Britons, after Raducanu’s contemporary Jack Draper vomited in a courtside bin at the conclusion of his first-round five-setter against Marcos Giron. After that match, Draper explained that “it was more kind of psychological stress”, but Raducanu said her situation was different.

“Mentally, I just felt really composed the entire time,” she said. “Even in the first set, when I was making a ton of errors with the wind, I always had this feeling that I was coming back, just [needed to] tidy up the errors.”

Asked whether she had considered a retirement, Raducanu insisted that it was never an option. “I’ve been in that situation before in matches, whether it was with illness or injury, and retired a few times,” she said.

“You feel awful, at some points I couldn’t really see the ball very well. But there was no way I was going to pull out. She was going to have to beat me, and she did. She served it out. I think the last year off and also just with the amount of niggles and everything that I had, the setbacks, it did make me a lot tougher.”

Yafan Wang celebrates victory - Will Murray/Getty Images

Raducanu’s matches continue to throw up plenty of drama and intrigue. If there has been an anomaly on this trip to Auckland and Melbourne, it was her first-round meeting with Shelby Rogers on Tuesday, which delivered an incident-free cakewalk.

Three of Raducanu’s four matches since her return from a nine-month injury lay-off have gone to a deciding set, and in two of those she struggled to maintain her intensity. Yet such teething troubles are probably to be expected, given the difficulty of simulating matchplay or crowd involvement.

The 1573 Arena was dominated by British support on Thursday, having already played host to matches involving Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter. In the end, Norrie was the only player to progress to the third round, overcoming Italy’s Giulio Zeppieri, while Boulter and Jack Draper (who was scheduled on Kia Arena) both lost to high-ranked seeds: respectively Qinwen Zheng and Tommy Paul.

Emma Raducanu vs Yafan Wang: As it happened

11:59 AM GMT

Raducanu makes a rousing but short-lived return

Not the result Raducanu would have wanted but it is very good to see her back again!

Emma Raducanu will be back! - Getty Images/Shi Tang

11:39 AM GMT

Raducanu's next tournament?

Unclear when exactly Raducanu will return but she will be able to use her ‘Special Ranking’ for up to eight tournaments in a one-year period after being out of action for over six months.

That should get her into the upcoming 500 events at the Transylvania Open in Romania and Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in 18 days.

She could also participate at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz in Austria, which starts January 29.

Emma Raducanu leaves the court after losing to China's Wang Yafan - Getty Images/William West

11:25 AM GMT

Twitter reacts

That will probably be a good learning experience for Raducanu. Encouraging signs through most of that match against Wang but just not battle ready for three-hour marathons at this stage in her comeback.

Emma Raducanu so unlucky, she played so well. Its really early in her come back and there is clearly so much more to come from her! #BackTheBrits — Christopher Sleet (He/Him) (@sleetopher) January 18, 2024

A real shame that Emma couldn’t come through that match. A tight 3 hour battle, top notch tennis right until the end.



Wang was incredible. And Raducanu looks like she could have a strong year. — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownSport) January 18, 2024

11:13 AM GMT

WATCH: This is how Raducanu's tournament ended

What a WAR! 🤩



Wang Yafan bests Emma Raducanu 6-4 4-6 6-4 in a three-set thriller to make the third round of major for the first time! 🙌#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/FcxJaCDfCy — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 18, 2024

11:03 AM GMT

More questions about Raducanu's fitness

A valiant effort from Raducanu but her physical struggles will create more concerns about her conditioning.

She looked the stronger played after the second set but after both players left the court and a long wait for Wang, the Briton was not herself anymore.

After she received treatment she was better but unable to retrieve the early break of serve.

We await to hear what she says in her press conference.

10:54 AM GMT

Raducanu beaten

Hasty exit from Raducanu after the match while Wang shows signs of cramp.

Three hours of brutal tennis and more grand slam disappointment for Raducanu.

She was the favourite coming into the match and will have to view this defeat as a missed opportunity.

10:50 AM GMT

Raducanu 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 Wang

Perfect start to a must win game by Raducanu as she shows coolness personified to lift a delicate lob over Wang’s head for a winner.

But Wang hits back with a forehand winner to make it 30-15. Raducanu goes for a swinging drive forehand, she loves that shot, but she misses the baseline and gives Wang two break points.

NOOOO. Brilliant drop shot by Raducanu, Wang shows incredible speed to reach the ball and flick the ball over. All Raducanu has to do is hit a backhand into the open court. But she decides to hit the ball at Wang and nets.

GAME SET MATCH WANG! Raducanu is out!

10:44 AM GMT

Raducanu 4-6, 6-4, 4-5 Wang*

Serving to stay in the match and tournament, Raducanu reaches 30-0 after two unforced errors from Wang.

A backhand winner from Raducanu makes it 40-0. And she secures a quick fire hold when Wang nets a forehand.

Over to you now Wang!

10:42 AM GMT

Raducanu* 4-6, 6-4, 3-5 Wang

Slice of fortune for Wang as her forehand down the line clips the net and the ball lands short, 30-15. Sensational drop shot winner from Raducanu, 30-30. She could not have hit that any better. Exquisite touch and feel.

Big ‘come on’ from Wang as she wrong foots Raducanu with a forehand winner to hold.

10:37 AM GMT

Raducanu 4-6, 6-4, 3-4 Wang*

Second serve ace from Raducanu puts her 30-15 ahead. But a forehand down the line makes it 30-30. Critical point coming up...

Good defence from Wang but she goes just long with a forehand, 40-30. Big first serve down the T and she holds to move back to within a game of her opponent.

Raducanu has to believe the nerves will hit Wang sooner rather than later.

10:33 AM GMT

Raducanu* 4-6, 6-4, 2-4 Wang

Best game of the match from Wang as she needs his one minute and 36 seconds to hold to love.

Emma Raducanu puts her head into a towel - Reuters/Edgar Su

10:31 AM GMT

Raducanu 4-6, 6-4, 2-3 Wang*

Time is starting to run out for Raducanu but I do think she can still win this if she holds up physically and keeps the errors to a minimum.

Another critical hold of serve for Raducanu to stay in touch. Raducanu’s Barmy Army are on the feet applauding.

10:25 AM GMT

Raducanu* 4-6, 6-4, 1-3 Wang

An opening for Raducanu as Wang slices a backhand into the net, 15-30. Raducanu comes alive and rips a backhand winner down the line, two break points.

Wang saves the first with a forehand winner. Raducanu takes a moment to cough before missing a forehand return. Those break points have come and gone in a flash.

But she earns another after a lung-busting rally. I think Raducanu may have just thrown up into her towel. The cameras went away so it’s unclear.

Wang saves that break again with a forehand winner but she faces another after a defensive backhand drifts long.

Lovely sliced backhand from Wang but Raducanu has the open court to whip a forehand into and nets.

Fifth deuce of the game as Wang nets. Raducanu is taking her time and Wang is getting rattled.

After nearly 10:44 minutes, Wang finally holds when Raducanu pushes a forehand long.

10:14 AM GMT

Raducanu 4-6, 6-4, 1-2 Wang*

Raducanu is yet to throw up but she looks like it could happen at any moment. Wang senses her opponent’s vulnerability and brings up three break points.

Raducanu saves the first with a backhand winner. Then the second with a forehand winner. Huge point coming up...

Booom! Raducanu ace, deuce. And she blasts another forehand winner to hold. I think she’s looking a little better now.

10:06 AM GMT

Raducanu receives treatment

Raducanu, who is wrapped in a blanket, is having her blood pressure taken and is given some medication.

This all feels very sudden. Usually breathing issues occur when it is very hot in Melbourne but today it has been quite mild.

Emma Raducanu takes some medication - Reuters/Edgar Su

Emma Raducanu during a medical break - Reuters/Edgar Su

10:01 AM GMT

Raducanu* 4-6, 6-4, 0-2 Wang

Controlled aggression from Raducanu as she bullies Wang with her forehands and finishes with a drive forehand winner, 30-30.

Wang misses with a forehand, break point Raducanu, who seems to be struggling with her breathing.

Signs of a real issue for Raducanu here. She says she wants to vomit to her support box.

But a break point might make her feel a little better. However, Wang saves it with a forehand winner.

She might be feeling sick but she hits a blistering forehand winner to bring up her third break point. But again she goes for too much and her forehand goes long.

Raducanu nets a forehand and Wang holds on. Raducany walks over to her chair and a physio is called.

09:53 AM GMT

Latest update from Simon Briggs in Melbourne

It’s getting very cold now on 1573 Arena, to the extent that the players might have been tempted to don leggings during the bathroom break. Slow balls and cold temperatures are likely to mean more long rallies.

09:52 AM GMT

Third set: Raducanu 4-6, 6-4, 0-1 Wang*

Unsurprisingly both players left the court for a break and a change of clothes. The final set will be a big fight between them.

Will be interesting to see how Raducanu’s body and fitness holds up given the length of time she has missed on the tour. If she keeps her energy levels up, she can win this.

Did the long pause in play interrupt Raducanu’s rhythm? From 30-0 up she slips to 30-40. And Raducanu gifts Wang the break when she puts a forehand into the tramlines. She is furious with herself.

09:39 AM GMT

Raducanu* 4-6, 6-4 Wang

Have to credit Wang for rising to the occasion and matching Raducanu’s energy when it mattered most. But a third double fault makes it deuce and Raducanu is two points away from taking the set.

Scintillating forehand winner by Raducanu brings up her third set point. Wang responds to the pressure, going back behind Raducanu for a forehand winner.

Raducanu finds the line with a blistering backhand winner. Her best of the day. A fourth set point.

RADUCANU BREAKS!

After 64 minutes, Raducanu gets Wang on the stretch and she sends a forehand into the tramlines. Raducanu roars at her support box. That was a brilliant recovery.

Emma Raducanu won the second set - Reuters/Edgar Su

09:29 AM GMT

Raducanu 4-6, 5-4 Wang*

Raducanu earns herself two set points but Wang shows resilience and fights back to deuce. Raducanu tries after drop shot but Wang shows great speed to reach the ball and whip a forehand winner into the corner, break point.

Relief for Raducanu as Wang’s backhand drops in the tramlines. Wang is in attack mode here and Raducanu can’t get over the line. A forehand winner from Wang brings up another break point.

Wild forehand from Raducanu goes long and Wang breaks back to stay alive in this set.

09:23 AM GMT

Raducanu* 4-6, 5-3 Wang

Raducanu is definitely found her rhythm and confidence now. She strikes a lovely cross-court backhand for a winner then blasts a forehand winner for three break points.

Wang just finds the line with a forehand winner to save the first. Then the second after a big serve down the T is unreturned. One last chance for Raducanu...

POINT OF THE MATCH. 24 shots. Raducanu with a stunning running forehand winner. Raducanu’s mum is on her feet. What a way to break.

Raducanu to serve for the set and level the match.

09:17 AM GMT

Raducanu 4-6, 4-3 Wang*

Wang increasingly starting to struggle with the weight of shot from Raducanu. Much more control in Raducanu’s forehand especially after the problems earlier in the match.

Raducanu holds to 30.

09:13 AM GMT

Raducanu* 4-6, 3-3 Wang

Now the errors are starting to come from Wang as her level dips and Raducanu’s rises. The wind is also starting to die down a touch.

Big time tennis from Raducanu in a 20-shot rally and Wang nets a forehand on the stretch, 30-40. Great response from Wang as she hits a forehand winner, deuce.

Credit to Wang that is a gutsy hold. Showed her mettle here. Pressure back on Raducanu to stay ahead.

China's Wang Yafan in action - Reuters/Edgar Su

09:07 AM GMT

Raducanu 4-6, 3-2 Wang*

Must win game for Raducanu to get herself in front in this set. She has the momentum now and needs to make the most of it.

Raducanu raises her fist after she adjusts quickly to deal with a high ball and finish with an overhead winner, 40-30.

And she backs up the break when Wang’s defensive backhand sails just long.

09:02 AM GMT

Raducanu* 4-6, 2-2 Wang

Two break points for Raducanu after Wang double faults. The Briton squanders the first when she nets a backhand return. A bad miss.

Forehand into the net by Raducanu. Another poor shot. Pushing too much when staying in the rally would have been the better play.

But she earns another chance to break with a beautifully disguised drop shot winner. However, it slips away after a forehand goes long.

Heavy hitting from Raducanu and for the first time Wang can’t handle the power, fourth break point. This time Wang takes the initiative and hangs onto her serve with a forehand winner.

Better composure from Raducanu and she whips a forehand winner into the corner, fifth break chance.

Raducanu breaks back! She finds away through Wang’s defences as she finishes the point with a wrong footing forehand winner.

08:50 AM GMT

Raducanu 4-6, 1-2 Wang*

Wang continues to be happy soaking up the power from Raducanu and waiting for the errors which continue to come.

A tame forehand into the net by Raducanu gives Wang two more break points. Raducanu saves the first then the second with a very timely third ace of the match.

Is that the turning point for Raducanu? She is forced to dig deep after Wang turns defence into attack again but comes up big with a running cross court forehand winner to hold.

08:45 AM GMT

Raducanu* 4-6, 0-2 Wang

Raducanu looks towards her support box after the 21st unforced error of the match makes it 30-15. Another error, this time off the backhand makes it 40-15. Raducanu opts to change her racket. Will that do the trick?

No. Wang gets Raducanu on the stretch and she nets a backhand. Will take something miraculous for Raducanu to get back into this.

08:40 AM GMT

Second set: Raducanu 4-6, 0-1 Wang* (*denotes next server)

In the first set, Raducanu won 65 per cent of points on her first serve compared to 93 for Wang. On Tuesday, Raducanu won 91 per cent. That is a significant drop-off and that number will have to improve if she wants to win today.

Brilliant volley on the full stretch from Wang bounces away for a winner and a break point. Raducanu forehand into the net and Wang breaks again.

Raducanu is digging a big hole for herself to get out of. Way too many errors.

08:33 AM GMT

Raducanu* 4-6 Wang

Great defence from Wang after a barrage of forehands from Raducanu. She then hits a forehand of her own for a winner to bring up three set points.

And she takes the first set with another forehand winner after anticipating Raducanu’s shot.

Emma Raducanu plays a forehand - Getty Images/Julian Finney

08:29 AM GMT

Raducanu 4-5 Wang*

Raducanu has to hold here to at least make Wang serve for the set again. And she does so, holding to love in 75 seconds.

The momentum is back with the Briton, needs to make it count in the next game.

08:27 AM GMT

Raducanu* 3-5 Wang

14 unforced errors for Raducanu is proving to be her undoing in this set. She was so disciplined and efficient on Tuesday but is the complete opposite so far, albeit against a better opponent.

But she earns her first break point after a forehand winner hit with real conviction, 30-40. And she gets one of the breaks back when Wang double faults.

08:22 AM GMT

Raducanu 2-5 Wang*

More problems for Raducanu on serve as her forehand flies long and gives Wang two break points.

Raducanu saves the first with a backhand winner. But not the second. Raducanu gets a short return from Wang but spray her backhand wide to gift the break.

Raducanu in trouble here. Wang will serve for the set after the changeover.

08:20 AM GMT

Raducanu* 2-4 Wang

Wang is doing a very good job of keeping Raducanu off balance and on the run. She is looking very comfortable and Raducanu is struggling to dominate.

Wang holds to love with an ace.

Emma Raducanu in action - Getty Images /Julian Finney

08:16 AM GMT

Raducanu 2-3 Wang*

Another tricky service game for Raducanu. The breezy conditions are making life tough and Wang is making her work for every point.

Amazing. Big luck for Raducanu. A defensive backhand by Raducanu loops into the air and bounces on Wang’s side of the court but the ball flies back over the net and Wang can’t get there in time to hit it and win the point.

Raducanu survives.

08:09 AM GMT

Raducanu* 1-3 Wang

Raducanu is standing up on the baseline, trying to rush Wang with her power but the latter is playing very composed and assured tennis.

She moves to 40-15 with a forehand winner and consolidates the break with nice backhand volley winner.

Work to do for Raducanu!

08:06 AM GMT

Raducanu 1-2 Wang*

Raducanu is being the aggressor early on but the errors are starting to flow. A forehand into the tramlines from Raducanu gives Wang a break point.

And Wang breaks when Raducanu tries a delicate drop shot but gets it wrong, again putting the ball into the tramlines.

Very loose game from Raducanu.

08:02 AM GMT

Raducanu* 1-1 Wang

Wang gets the nod of approval from her support box as she holds to 15 with a forehand winner.

Good ball striking by the world No 94 but I don’t think she can overpower Raducanu today. If Raducanu is patient and keeps the error count low, she should win.

07:57 AM GMT

First set: Emma Raducanu 1-0 Yafan Wang* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu played on this court on Tuesday and took a bit of time to get used to the windy conditions.

No such issue with the ball toss in the opening game here as she holds to 15 with a couple of forehand winners.

07:52 AM GMT

Here we go!

Raducanu and Wang walk onto court for their first meeting against each other.

Raducanu is the third Briton to play on 1573 Arena today after Norrie and Boulter. Plenty of support for both players.

Wang wins the toss and opts to receive first. That puts the onus on Raducanu to make a good start.

07:44 AM GMT

'I'm pain free'

I think the time away made me very hungry. I’m just happy to be healthy again and pain-free.

Emma Raducanu was all smiles after winning her first round match - Getty Images /Andy Cheung

07:36 AM GMT

Next up...

... Raducanu vs Wang!

07:35 AM GMT

Boulter exits

And just a few minutes later, Zheng proves too good for Boutler, coming through a 17-minute final game to win 6-3 6-3.

Boulter had six break points but couldn’t take them. Huge disappointment for the Briton.

07:31 AM GMT

Draper beaten

Tommy Paul avenges last week’s defeat to Jack Draper in Adelaide by knocking the Briton out of the tournament 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

07:19 AM GMT

The world No 1 digs deep

Iga Swiatek survived a major scare to defeat Danielle Collins and reach the third round of the Australian Open.

The world number one lost to Collins in the semi-finals in Melbourne two years ago and it appeared history was about to repeat itself when the American took a 4-1 lead in the deciding set under the roof on Rod Laver Arena.

But Swiatek responded with five games in a row to claim a 6-4 3-6 6-4 victory and set up a clash with Czech teenager Linda Noskova.

Iga Swiatek celebrates her win - Getty Images /Robert Prange

07:03 AM GMT

Draper hanging on

Jack Draper is also in action and could be heading out unless he forces a fifth set.

The Briton is taking on Tommy Paul with the score currently 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 4-5 in favour of the American.

06:56 AM GMT

Boulter down a set

British no 1 Katie Boulter lost the opening set 6-3 to Chinese 12th seed Zheng Qinwen.

Very difficult match for the Boulter but she is hanging on in the second set as she holds for 2-2.

06:44 AM GMT

Norrie survives five set battle

Cameron Norrie staged a superb comeback in difficult conditions to beat Giulio Zeppieri.

A strong wind and two rain breaks, coupled with an inspired opponent, made life extremely difficult for the 19th seed but he battled to a 3-6, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 victory to set up a clash with 11th seed Casper Ruud.

It is the third time Norrie has recovered from such a position to win after his Davis Cup debut against Roberto Bautista Agut in 2018 and a first-round win over Diego Schwartzman at the US Open four years ago.

After a match that was paused multiple times due to the weather, Cam Norrie roars with excitement as he moves to round three

06:36 AM GMT

06:27 AM GMT

Good morning!

Hello and welcome to our day five coverage from the Australian Open and Emma Raducanu’s second round match in Melbourne.

After several months on the sidelines, Raducanu showed signs of her old self as swept aside Shelby Rogers on Tuesday in straight sets. Raducanu is yet to go beyond the second round at Melbourne Park in her two attempts. Twelve months ago, she was in a wheelchair before starting her campaign and the 21-year-old says things are very different now.

“The Emma who walked on court 12 months ago had a huge cyst removed about 10 days before, had to offload,” she said.

“I traveled here on a wheelchair. I only started hitting three days before the match. That whole process was a lot of stress. We weren’t sure if I was going to be able to play here.

“So I think I was also in a way grateful to be able to have the chance to play. I didn’t want to back out of the AO, so I did everything I could.

“But I think this year and now there’s just a lot more calm. I think I’m more levelheaded. I think things around me have settled. I do feel better, and there’s just less I’d say highs and lows around. It’s just more of an equilibrium.

“It’s nice to be with Nick. I’ve known him since I was a kid, feel very comfortable there. Just all aspects really of my life I feel like are calming down and settled.

“Obviously when you come back after eight months, have experienced three surgeries, you’re just really grateful to be able to move freely.”

Today, Raducanu faces 94th-ranked Chinese player Wang Yafan on 1573 Arena.

Should she win, she could find herself facing fellow British star Katie Boulter, who is currently in action against 12th seed Zheng Qinwen.

