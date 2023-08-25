Emma Raducanu is still tennis' sixth biggest earner – despite very little prize money

Emma Raducanu is a brand ambassador for Porsche - Victor Jon Goico

Emma Raducanu stands at No 6 in the new Forbes list of the world’s highest-paid tennis players, with estimated annual earnings of $15.3 million (£12.2 million).

This is 180 places above her world ranking, which underlines Raducanu’s remarkable marketability.

The list, which was published to coincide with the build-up to Monday’s US Open, no longer features Roger Federer – despite his estimated annual earnings of $95 million (£75.5 million) over the past 12 months.

Because Federer has retired from professional tennis, Novak Djokovic leads the way on $38.4 million (£30.5 million), shortly ahead of his latest rival Carlos Alcaraz ($31.4 million - £25million). The next four entries feature world No1 Iga Swiatek, Russian counter-puncher Daniil Medvedev, Spanish legend Rafael Nadal and Raducanu.

It might seem surprising that Raducanu figures so strongly in this countdown, given that she has been inactive for more than four months because of the wrist and ankle operations that she underwent in the spring.

She has also won only five out of her ten matches this season, which explains how her ranking has slipped to No186, Her prizemoney for 2023 stands at a moderate $237,627 (£189,000).

But as the accompanying Forbes article points out, she offers real value to her nine blue-chip corporate sponsors – namely Dior, Tiffany, Evian, British Airways, Porsche, Wilson, Nike, HSBC and Vodafone.

World’s highest-paid tennis players 2023

According to a report compiled in 2022 by industry analysts SponsorUnited, Raducanu scored higher for average engagement on her social media posts than any other female player.

It should be said that Forbes does not have access to the contractual details surrounding tennis players. Their list is thus performing a feat of educated guesswork.

It is also true that Max Eisenbud, the IMG agent who has run Raducanu’s commercial operation since her breakthrough in 2021, has a reputation for signing highly incentivised deals that payout according to a player’s performance level. On that basis, Forbes may be overestimating the value of Raducanu’s contracts.

During a recent interview with the Tennis Podcast, Eisenbud hit back at critics who suggest that she might be distracted by her commercial obligations. “I don’t think anything would have changed if we did zero deals,” Eisenbud said. “Most people think that she is shooting [adverts and promotions] all the time, that’s not the case. The days that she is shooting are very mapped out. She is a hard worker, she is never skipping practices. But I understand why people see all the sponsors, they see all the money, they have a platform on social [media] and they wanna take shots.”

Raducanu is not the only currently inactive player on the Forbes list, as Naomi Osaka – who has not played a match in almost a year and has now welcomed her first child – appears in ninth place with estimated earnings of $12.1 million (£9.61 million).

