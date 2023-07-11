Emma Raducanu splitting with coach after US Open glory ‘isn’t normal’, says Martina Hingis

Emma Raducanu has not been able to hit anywhere near the heights of her US Open win since the triumph - Getty Images/Al Bello

Five-time major champion Martina Hingis has criticised Emma Raducanu’s decision to split from the coach that helped her win the 2021 US Open.

Just a few weeks after her crowning moment in New York aged just 18, Raducanu opted to cut ties with Andrew Richardson — the coach that helped her to the title — and has never regained stability since.

Raducanu, now 20, has appointed three full-time coaches since then — none lasting more than six months — and has had long swathes of time without a permanent person to turn to.

Hingis knows a thing or two about navigating the tour as a teen champion, as she was once the most prolific teen prodigy in the world. She became the youngest ever grand slam champion aged 16 at the 1997 Australian Open and later that year became the youngest world No 1 in history too.

She won all five of her major singles titles before turning 20, and her view is that Raducanu’s decision to tinker with her team so soon after being thrust in the spotlight was the wrong choice to make.

“You know, if you have the right surroundings I think that’s also really important,” Hingis told reporters at Wimbledon on Tuesday. “I mean I never met [Raducanu]. It was incredible she was able to win the US Open and all of the changes after that maybe, who knows? I don’t think it was the great choice to do.

“I mean, when you win with someone you usually continue the path but I can’t judge what happened. But it will be nice to find her success again. I mean, she’s got the shots, she’s the whole package. But you still need the results, it’s not like one day you win the US Open and that’s the rest of the life. There’s so many girls out there who can play well, who are hungry. I hope the best for her but it won’t be easy.”

Martina Hingis won five grand slams, including Wimbledon in 1997 - Action Images/Jason O'Brien

Raducanu has failed to back up her US Open win with consistent results over the past two seasons, partly due to how unreliable her physical fitness has been. She is currently rehabbing her wrists and ankle, after undergoing three surgeries, and will be unable to return to the tour until the autumn.

She is doing so without a coach in her camp, as last month Raducanu split from her latest coach Sebastian Sachs after less than half a year working together. He followed the short tenures of Torben Beltz (six months) and Dmitry Tursunov (three months).

In an interview with the Sunday Times last month, Raducanu spoke about the distrust she has developed on tour, due to being used as a “piggy bank” in the aftermath of her success. She said she is now “on guard” and admitted that sometimes she wishes she had “never won the US Open”, due to the intense limelight she experiences now.

Since that win nearly two years ago, Raducanu has had no shortage of observers weighing in on her decision-making. Eighteen-time major champion Chris Evert has previously questioned Raducanu’s “radical” coaching situation, and this week Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka — a two-time Australian Open champion — also said Britain’s golden girl needed to “not forget the people who drove her” to success.

“When Emma [Raducanu] won the US Open, what I noticed at that time was that everybody latched onto her as if she was their friend, and I was thinking that they probably didn’t even know her a month ago. In a way, it didn’t feel very real,” Azarenka said, speaking on the Up Front with Simon Jordan podcast.

“It’s sad to hear her say that sometimes she wishes she had never won the US Open, but I think this is a very momentary feeling because if you said to her ‘Okay, we’ll take it away and you can carry on’, I’m not sure she would agree to that. I think the advice I would have given her is that you should not forget the people who drove you to that moment and who helped you get there. From my experience, I would say she needs to have a very small circle and a very solid one.”

