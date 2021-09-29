Emma Raducanu shines on Bond red carpet

Wearing a white and silver asymmetrical gown, the 18-year-old Briton joined film stars and celebrities at the screening of 'No Time To Die' at the Royal Albert Hall.

Raducanu stunned the tennis world at the U.S. Open earlier this month when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam when she beat fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez of Canada in straight sets.

Raducanu won the title without dropping a set, climbing more than 100 places to 22nd in the world rankings since her maiden Grand Slam victory. She is now the British number one.

The teenager said last week she was seeking a new coach after announcing she would no longer be working with former Davis Cup player Andrew Richardson as she targets more success on the WTA Tour.