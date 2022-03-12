Emma Raducanu shakes off injury, looks sharp in return to Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu became an overnight sensation after her U.S. Open win last Sepand has been such a part of the tennis conversation in the last six months, it's easy to forget that there are many things in the game she's never experienced before.

After Friday, she now has her first win in the desert and her first win at any Masters 1000 event, outlasting veteran Caroline Garcia of France 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 on Friday at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

In matches like Friday's, that means she's learning on the fly. She said she was happy with her ability to realize what went wrong in the second set and make a tactical change to right the ship.

"It was definitely a tough match to win. Caroline is a really tricky opponent because she is really aggressive and plays very quickly," Raducanu said. "As soon as I dropped my ball speed and pace, she took advantage of that in the second set. I'm just glad that I managed to adjust for the third."

You could tell this one meant a lot to Raducanu as she fist-pumped throughout the match and screamed with joy after the win.

Emma Raducanu runs down a shot during her win over Caroline Garcia during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., March 11, 2022.

She's only gone 3-6 in her six tournaments since the U.S. Open win, battling injuries and a bout with COVID-19. That includes her one-and-done effort in Indian Wells in October when she lost her first match to Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-4.

"Today's match definitely meant a lot to me," Raducanu said "It's my second win of the year. I haven't played so many. But I've just had these injuries and niggles. To come through in a big tournament, I think it definitely means a lot."

She added that it meant more because after having to retire mid-match in Mexico in her last event with a leg injury, many people, even those in her camp, didn't think she'd play at Indian Wells at all.

In making the decision to give it a try, she said she listened to her medical, team her coach and most importantly, her body.

Emma Raducanu hits a shot during her win over Caroline Garcia during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., March 11, 2022.

"Honestly after Mexico, I flew home, pretty much everyone was like, 'You're done. Hopefully Miami is 50/50.' At the time, that's like four weeks of rehabbing, coming back," she said. "I'm like, 'You guys, I feel like I can listen to my body here.' It was starting to get better. I'm just really glad that I definitely came. I think that it's definitely just important to kind of listen to your body, how it's feeling. Regardless, the medical experts, they're all top on their job, but if you're really in tune with your body, I feel you get a good grasp of the decision to make."

Raducanu, the No. 11 seed, will now face unseeded Petra Martic on Sunday in the next round. Martic upset the No. 19 seed Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 7-6.

Raducanu said she was buoyed by taking the court after her countryman Andy Murray who notched his 700th career win. The two crossed paths in the hallway.

"When he was coming off, I was there waiting for the match," she said. "It's always like a weird one when you're following someone who has just won. You're like, I really want to do the same. It kind of gives you the extra fuel. I was really happy for him. He gave me like a fist bump, it was really cool."

