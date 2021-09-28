Emma Raducanu to return to action in California next week

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eleanor Crooks
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu will make her return to the tennis tour at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells next week.

The 18-year-old had been mulling over where to make her first appearance since her stunning New York victory and news came on Tuesday evening that she has been given a wild card into the prestigious event.

The California tournament, which begins next Wednesday and is one of the biggest on the WTA Tour, is normally held in March but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although her ranking of 22 is comfortably high enough to secure Raducanu entry into all the biggest events, the cut-off is several weeks before the start of each tournament, meaning she needed a wild card to avoid having to go through qualifying.

Raducanu will be one of the star attractions in the Californian desert and there is bound to be huge focus on how she fares after sweeping all before her at Flushing Meadows.

Watch: Emma Raducanu shines on Bond red carpet

The Kent player said last week she would not chase qualification for the end-of-season WTA Finals but she has also entered the Kremlin Cup in Moscow and the Transylvania Open in Romania later in October.

Raducanu, who attended the premiere of the James Bond film No Time To Die on Tuesday, currently sits 14th in the race to reach the event in Guadalajara, needing to make up nearly 400 points to make it into the top eight.

A post shared by Emma Raducanu (@emmaraducanu)

The chance of world number one Ashleigh Barty playing in Mexico appears remote.

The Australian withdrew from Indian Wells on Monday and, having been on the road since March, seems set to call time on her season and head home.

The Wimbledon champion said on wtatennis.com: “The BNP Paribas Open is one of my favourite events on the calendar. It was a tough decision to withdraw but I know a few weeks of rest and seeing family back in Australia is the right thing for me at this point of the season.

“I wish the tournament and the WTA all the best for a successful event and hope I’ll be back in Palm Springs in 2022.”

Watch: Lunchtime Lessons: Release the tension with our easy desktop yoga home workout

Recommended Stories

  • Here's What Investors 'Discovered' on Monday

    You know, the day folks realize exactly why bonds are going down and interest rates are going up. It was also a few short weeks ago I compared those mega-cap tech stocks to the tennis player Novak Djokovic, noting no one thought he would lose the U.S. Open and yet he did. No one thought those mega-cap tech stocks could fall out of favor, yet for the last week, they haven't been in favor, have they?

  • Lionel Messi meets Ed Sheeran in Paris – Wednesday’s sporting social

    James Bond was also making the headlines.

  • Novak Djokovic pulls out of BNP Paribas Open

    The Serbian has won the tournament five times.

  • Daniel Craig says his final James Bond cinematic journey is spectacular - and critics agree

    Daniel Craig has described the final cinematic journey of his James Bond as "spectacular", with critics agreeing the pandemic-delayed film was well worth the wait.

  • Dan Evans tops Anderson in San Diego; all-British match next

    Eighth-seeded Dan Evans withstood 13 aces from big-serving Kevin Anderson and beat the two-time Grand Slam finalist 7-6 (11), 7-5 on Wednesday in the first round of the San Diego Open. Then, in the tiebreaker, it was Anderson who nosed ahead and held set points at 6-5 and 7-6 but failed to convert. Evans, who is ranked a career-high 22nd, now faces 28th-ranked Cam Norrie in an all-British matchup for a spot in the third round at a hard-court tournament added to the ATP schedule to make up for events that were dropped in Asia because of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Taliban: Afghanistan bank boss warns sector near collapse

    The head of one of Afghanistan's biggest banks says the country's financial sector is near collapse.

  • Buehler earns career-high 15th win, Dodgers beat Padres 2-1

    The Los Angeles Dodgers need to win the week to catch NL West-leading San Francisco, and even that might not be enough. The defending World Series champions opened their final homestand of the regular season with a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. The Giants beat Arizona 6-4, leaving the Dodgers two games back with five to play.

  • Emma Raducanu shines on Bond red carpet

    Wearing a white and silver asymmetrical gown, the 18-year-old Briton joined film stars and celebrities at the screening of 'No Time To Die' at the Royal Albert Hall.Raducanu stunned the tennis world at the U.S. Open earlier this month when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam when she beat fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez of Canada in straight sets.Raducanu won the title without dropping a set, climbing more than 100 places to 22nd in the world rankings since her maiden Grand Slam victory. She is now the British number one.The teenager said last week she was seeking a new coach after announcing she would no longer be working with former Davis Cup player Andrew Richardson as she targets more success on the WTA Tour.

  • Bills vs. Texans: 7 storylines to follow in Week 4

    #Bills vs. #Texans: 7 storylines to follow this week during the lead up to Sunday's game:

  • Djokovic is latest big name to drop out of Indian Wells

    Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is the latest big name to drop out of the BNP Paribas Open set for next month in the Southern California desert. “I am sorry I won't get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go,” he tweeted Wednesday. Djokovic came up one victory short of claiming all four Grand Slam titles this year, losing in the U.S. Open final earlier this month.

  • 49ers are expected to sign Buster Skrine

    With several injury concerns in the secondary, the 49ers are bringing in some help. According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, San Francisco is expected to sign cornerback Buster Skrine. Known as a slot corner, Skrine spent his last two seasons playing for the Bears. He appeared in 12 games last season with three [more]

  • Pakistan cricket chief quits weeks after tour chaos

    The chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board resigned on Wednesday, two weeks after New Zealand and England abandoned tours of the South Asian nation over security concerns.

  • How Much It Cost To Retire in the Year You Were Born

    People can spend their entire career building a nest egg, carefully contributing to their retirement accounts and investing their money as they prepare for that day when they can finally retire. But...

  • Europe and China must continue talking despite disagreements, EU says

    "The High Representative noted that while disagreements still persisted, the EU and China needed to continue engaging intensively in a number of important areas," the EU said, adding Borrell underscored the inclusive and cooperative character of Europe's Indo-Pacific strategy. China's foreign minister Wang said that both sides must continue the trend of increased engagement in an effort to boost political trust and manage their differences, according to a statement on the ministry website.

  • 10 most memorable homecomings ahead of Tom Brady’s return to New England

    Tom Brady is returning to New England when the Buccaneers take on the Patriots. Joining Shaquille ONeal and Peyton Manning, here are the 10 most memorable homecomings.

  • Daryl Morey says Ben Simmons requested trade: ‘We were not looking to trade him’

    The 76ers are stuck between trading Ben Simmons for an offer they deem unsatisfactory and managing his holdout.

  • Shelby Rogers beats 2019 US Open champ Andreescu in Chicago

    Unseeded Shelby Rogers saved 7 of 8 break points and put together a 6-4, 7-5 victory over 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu on Wednesday to reach the third round of the Chicago Fall Classic. The 43rd-ranked Rogers, a 28-year-old from South Carolina, picked up her sixth victory of the season against a member of the Top 20, including an upset of No. 1 Ash Barty at Flushing Meadows last month. Beating the eighth-seeded Andreescu made Rogers 24-19 in 2021, giving her a career high for wins in a season.

  • Lakers rookie Austin Reaves explains why his nickname is 'Hillbilly Kobe'

    Austin Reaves was known as 'Hillbilly Kobe' at Oklahoma. Aptly enough, he's now an undrafted rookie with Kobe Bryant's longtime team, the Lakers.

  • Warriors not looking to move Andrew Wiggins

    Anthony Slater: I have not heard anyone behind the scenes yet say up better start shopping (Andrew Wiggins) or something like that. Source: The Athletic What's the buzz on Twitter? Kendra Andrews @ kendra__andrews Andrew Wiggins participated in day ...

  • Chiefs protect 2 practice squad players for Week 4

    For the first time this season, the #Chiefs have protected a pair of players on their practice squad.