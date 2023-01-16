Emma Raducanu celebrating in blue cap - Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff – a rivalry for the TikTok generation - HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

The women’s event in Melbourne is in danger of being defined as much by its absentees – notably Ashleigh Barty, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka – as its stars.

But there are still plenty of charismatic figures in the draw, and two of them, Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu, will come face to face on Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday night.

From a marketing perspective, it would make the perfect final. Until November 13, when Raducanu turned 20, these were tennis’s twin teen titans. Now they are about to collide in the first instalment of a rivalry for the TikTok generation.

Their respective build-ups could hardly have been more different. Both women chose to open their seasons in Auckland, where Gauff swept to the title without dropping a set, while Raducanu sprained her ankle.

It is possible, however, that this disparity could work in Raducanu’s favour. Asked about her disrupted preparation after Monday’s 6-3, 6-2 victory over Tamara Korpatsch, she replied “If anything, it alleviates any pressure, because you're, like, ‘I've done so well to get myself onto the court.’”

As two of the most talked-about players on tour, neither woman has had much peace since their respective breakthroughs. While Raducanu came through qualifying to win the 2021 US Open, Gauff was just 15 when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019, beating Venus Williams along the way.

'With the British, it's just Raducanu'

Yet Gauff reckons that the spotlight has shone more relentlessly on Raducanu. “Obviously she's gone through a lot of pressure, bursting onto the scene,” Gauff said. “I feel like probably more than I have experienced, coming to win a slam. And especially being the first British person to do something in a long time, that probably is a lot more pressure than what I'm used to, being an American.

“Serena is retired now,” Gauff added, “but she was always the American that people looked to. We have a great field with Jessica Pegula, Maddie Keys, Shelby Rogers, Amanda [Anisimova]. Whereas I feel like the British, it's just her. There's other British players, but no one has done what she's done and gotten that far in a slam.”

After the miracle, Raducanu was always likely to show her mortality. She has failed to go past the second round of a major in 16 months, and feels like a long-shot to beat Gauff as well.

But you wouldn’t have known it from her chilled-out press conference on Monday afternoon. “I'm really looking forward to this match,” Raducanu said. I'm very up for it. Coco has done a lot of great things and … I think we're both good, young players – part of the next generation of tennis really.”

Raducanu: 'I'm swinging more freely'

Earlier, Raducanu had shrugged off the handicap of her wonky ankle to dispatch Korpatsch in just 85 minutes. Once she had developed some confidence in her movement, she was proactive in almost every department, generally looking to keep the rallies short against an opponent who loves to run and run.

Admittedly, she took a while to warm up. When she was forced back on her backhand side, in particular, she struggled to push off that left foot. Even on neutral balls, her lack of recent hitting practice betrayed itself in a hefty tally of 34 unforced errors. Fortunately, though, she had drawn one of the weaker hard-court players in the field.

Emma Raducanu in action during her first round match at the Australian Open - Anadolu

At 27, Korpatsch has never won a round at a slam, and frankly it is hard to see how she will do so on any surface other than her favoured clay. A world ranking of 74 is evidence of a strong competitor who will dig deep, but Korpatsch has no weapons in her armoury apart from her physicality and drive. Her ball-strike seems to happen in slow motion, so that Raducanu’s 90mph second serve was faster than her own first delivery.

Coached by her father since she was five, Korpatsch has a homespun, unorthodox technique. She was ill-equipped to cope with the speed and depth of Raducanu’s flat groundstrokes, and especially her return. Korpatsch played five service games in the first set, holding only once.

It wasn’t a match for the ages, but Raducanu looked understandably delighted to have reached the second round after all the frustrations of the past week-and-a-half. She clearly finds Melbourne an extremely congenial city to hang out in, and will now be able to savour at least a few more of her favourite coconut waters before the tennis circus moves on.

Asked afterwards if her usually penetrative forehand had been the result of off-season development work, Raducanu laughed. “Honestly, my off-season, the tennis part was like six days. I did not really train. But I did a lot in the gym, and I think that my forehand is a real weapon of mine. It's going to take some fine tuning, but going forward I really see myself loving that side.

“Yeah, I think just at the moment I'm swinging more freely in general,” Raducanu concluded. Wednesday’s battle of the prodigies will put this theory to the test.