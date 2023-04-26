Emma Raducanu looking despondent - Emma Raducanu pulls out of Madrid Open - ANGELIKA WARMUTH/Reuters

Emma Raducanu’s troubled season continued as she withdrew from the Mutua Madrid Open only three-and-a-half hours before her first scheduled match, citing an injury to her right hand.

She was due to play world No73 Viktoriya Tomova on Wednesday afternoon, but her downbeat demeanour the previous day had not suggested someone who felt ready to compete. It doesn’t even seem that Raducanu came to Madrid’s Caja Magica site on Wednesday.

Her representatives explained that this is a continuation of the wrist tendinitis that has dogged her since last autumn, although Raducanu herself had declined to offer any insight while dead-batting all enquiries at an unconventional press conference on Tuesday.

The withdrawal means that Raducanu will tumble further down the rankings ladder and thus slip out of the world’s top 100 for the first time since she won the US Open. She cannot stand any higher than No101 when the next chart is published on May 8, and could be several places lower, depending on other results.

If Raducanu doesn’t win any matches in Rome, which starts in ten days, then she will probably also need a wild-card invitation to play at Wimbledon, where the entry list will be decided six weeks in advance on May 22.

Technically, the world’s top 104 players earn direct entry to the grand slams, but this picture is complicated by the players coming back from injury who can use protected rankings. The cut-off for direct entry to the French Open, which calculated its list just over a week ago, stood at No99 in the world.

It might make sense for Raducanu to write off the clay-court season

Clearly, Raducanu can expect to be granted a wild card for Wimbledon, where she reached the fourth round in 2021. But this would not be her preferred method of entering the world’s most prestigious tournament.

It would seem a questionable move, however, for Raducanu to rush back to the tour in search of rankings points. Judging by her recent travails with her wrist, and her drained appearance on Tuesday, she needs a longer break from the tour.

At this stage, it might make sense to write off the clay-court season – especially as the long and draining rallies on clay tend to aggravate any existing injuries – and focus on getting ready for the grass. Like most Britons, Raducanu is more comfortable with traditional lawn tennis than the average European or American player.

If Raducanu’s career appears to have entered a sort of purgatory, this is hardly unique among those who score dramatic early victories. Another recent example would be Sofia Kenin, who won the Australian Open three years ago but was eliminated from Madrid’s qualifying event on Tuesday, and is now ranked at No138.

Raducanu's tennis still offers much promise. It is easy to forget that she delivered an impressive three-set victory over world No 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia in Indian Wells only six weeks ago, in what was comfortably her best performance since her breakthrough in New York.

Since then, she has been unfortunate in her opponents. Raducanu's last three matches have come against three successive slam champions – namely Iga Swiatek, Bianca Andreescu and Jelena Ostapenko – and many decent performers would have struggled in that company.

The law of averages suggests that, if Raducanu can consistently report fit and ready for tournaments, her draws will improve. But her primary challenge has barely changed in the last 18 months. She needs to become stronger and more resilient, so that she can train and compete on a consistent basis.