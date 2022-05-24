Emma Raducanu: 'I will play at Wimbledon whatever'

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates winning a point during the Women's Singles First Round match against Linda Noskova of Czech Republic on Day 2 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 23, 2022 in Paris, - GETTY IMAGES

As the fall-out continues over the stripping of rankings points from this summer’s Wimbledon, British No.1 Emma Raducanu insisted that she will play in SW19 in any case.

The news will be a welcome boost for a tournament that has been badly tarnished by the events of the past few weeks. With tickets for the women’s final starting at £240, Wimbledon needs to attract the strongest possible field, and no-one has more pulling power right now than Raducanu.

Asked whether she agreed with the WTA Tour’s decision to turn Wimbledon into a glorified exhibition this year, Raducanu replied “It was a really tough decision. But for me, I personally will play whatever. I have a got a lot of points coming off from Wimbledon. But for me it doesn’t really matter, I just enjoy competing.”

Raducanu will be among those more seriously affected by the WTA’s decision – which was echoed by the men’s tour – to penalise Wimbledon in retaliation for the banning of Russian and Belarusian players.

She earned 180 points last year from reaching the fourth round – points that will disappear from her account as soon as the tournament starts. To put this figure into perspective, Raducanu has managed to scrape together 368 points from her 15 tour-level matches this season, which have delivered seven wins and eight defeats.

Should she continue at a similar rate of progress, she would finish the season at something like No.50 in the world – a respectable position, if hardly eye-catching. But a normal Wimbledon would have represented a clear chance to cash in on her skiddy groundstrokes and grass-court poise, particularly amid vocal home support.

Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her second round match against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova - REUTERS

“I would have, of course, loved the opportunity to have defend points that are coming off,” said Raducanu, who was due to start her second-round match at the French Open at 11am local time (10am BST) on Wednesday. “But I am just focused on what I am here to do. I am here to play tennis.

“I don’t want to get involved [in the wider argument over rights and wrongs] because it is not my place at all. I am sure that there have been many discussions and it wasn’t an easy decision at all. I think that I am really again still looking forward to play at the Championships in front of a home crowd.”

Raducanu’s opponent on Tuesday will in fact be a Belarusian, Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who beat her in Indian Wells last autumn in what was her first match since lifting the US Open trophy.

Asked about playing one of the Russian or Belarusian players for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine, Raducanu replied “It’s definitely a pretty sad situation for all of the players. I wouldn’t wish that upon any of the players, but I think that we are all here to compete at this tournament. When we are out on the court, it’s still the same, you still want to win and nothing is going to change in that sense.”