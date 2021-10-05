Emma Raducanu plans to wait for right coach before making full-time appointment

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain during her pre-event media day on Day 2 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells - Getty Images

Emma Raducanu is not going to be rushed into appointing a new coach, she said on Tuesday, despite being seen alongside the experienced former British No1 Jeremy Bates in Indian Wells this week.

Raducanu is in California to play her first tournament since she won the US Open just over three weeks ago. Bates – who works with British No6 Katie Boulter and is also a national coach for the Lawn Tennis Association – has been keeping her company during her practice sessions, but that is as far as the association extends for the moment.

“Yeah I mean Jeremy is part of women's tennis at the LTA so while he's here he's helping me out,” Raducanu told reporters in her first interview since returning to the United States. “But going forward, I'm just going to wait and try find the right person. I'm not going to rush into anything and yeah I want to make sure that I make the right decision.”

We are still up to six weeks away from the end of Raducanu’s season, depending on whether she qualifies for the WTA Finals in Mexico. Only then would she be likely to trial potential long-term coaches.

In theory, she is looking for a replacement for Andrew Richardson, the man who assisted her through the US Open. In practice, though, this will be a different sort of appointment. Richardson, for all his excellent contribution in New York, has not experienced the day-to-day life of a leading tour professional. Whereas the Raducanu family are looking for a grizzled campaigner for whom there will be no surprises.

Asked if she felt happy to be unaccompanied by an official coach for the immediate future, Raducanu replied, “At the moment I'm confident. I know that even though I'm quite young, I've got a lot of experience banked. And at the end of the day you're out there on your own and you have to be your own coach on the court. I'm pretty comfortable but I'm just looking for the general things in a coach really – someone that you get along with well and someone who can push you.”

Raducanu is not lacking for expert input. She has received numerous messages of support from past and present players, including Tim Henman, whose presence by the side of the court during the US Open final proved inspirational.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain walks to do TV interviews on her pre-event media day on Day 2 of the BNP Paribas Open - Getty Images

“Players have been very supportive like Tim Henman,” said Raducanu, the 18-year-old who will face either Camila Osorio Serrano or Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the end of this week. “He was a great past player and helped me out a lot at the US Open and following. Then I got some really nice messages of support from other pro tennis players. I never managed to get the chance to follow up but I really appreciate them reaching out and trying to help.”

The best piece of advice? “Just keep having fun with it really. I'd say that's the biggest thing.”

Henman also featured in Raducanu’s choice of her personal highlight over the 25 days since she defeated Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final, so becoming the first qualifier ever to lift a major title. “It’s still the night that I won,” she said, “when we went back to the hotel and it was just me and the team, having a really nice meal and chatting and reflecting on the past three weeks. Even though all of the invitations [to the Met Gala, the James Bond premiere and so on] were very cool, I think that’s what's going to stick in my mind.”

Meanwhile, children under 12 are to be locked out of Indian Wells by strict Covid-19 protocols. The BNP Paribas Open sparked dismay among fans by announcing on its website that young children "will not be permitted entry". A notice on the tournament website states that "above all else, our goal is to provide the safest environment possible".

In addition, all attendees in California are required to show "valid proof of full vaccination" and must download a digital Covid passport prior to arriving. "Very weird policy," was the reaction of one fan on social media. "In most places with vaccine restrictions, children are exempt from them." Another added: "As if Indian Wells crowd was not geriatric enough."

The vaccination demand should not be a problem for Raducanu, who confirmed earlier this month that she has been double jabbed.