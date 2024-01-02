Emma Raducanu a picture of relief after winning first match back

Emma Raducanu showed occasional signs of the shotmaking that took her close to the top of the women's game - Getty Images/Dave Rowland

A whopping 257 days had passed since Emma Raducanu last stepped into the competitive arena, and she began her long-awaited comeback with a resilient three-set win in Auckland.

Before her match against Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the ASB Classic, Raducanu said she felt physically stronger than before her injuries to both wrists and an ankle. That will inevitably be the most scrutinised element of her game in these early parts of the season, and on Tuesday she looked in good shape, but her mental strength was particularly impressive. After blowing a 5-2 lead in the decider, she pulled herself together and clinched the match 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

After three surgeries, eight months of rehab – including the use of a wheelchair – coaching questions and injury setbacks, the former US Open champion was finally able to show what she can do on the match court across nearly two and a half hours.

“It’s difficult after having such a long hiatus,” Raducanu said afterwards. “I’m grateful to be healthy, grateful to be moving my body and not bedridden or in a wheelchair. So it’s pretty amazing to just be out here and playing. I’m just really happy to be back on the tour. I can’t wait to start the season then carry on, hopefully injury-free and healthy.”

Raducanu, 21, had a stuttering couple of years since her win in New York, but experiencing this most recent long lay-off means she is now starting from a very low base – ranked 301st in the world.

Her protected ranking does not guarantee her an automatic spot at the Australian Open, beginning on January 14, though due to withdrawals she is now the first alternate to make the main draw. Whether she needs to endure a chastening qualifying event or not, gaining match sharpness ahead of the first major of the year could be crucial. Her win on Tuesday ensures she will play again in Auckland, against a much tougher player, Wimbledon semi-finalist Elina Svitolina.

Argument with umpire in second set

Raducanu’s first-round opponent, Ruse, was a good place to start this comeback. The Romanian is currently teetering outside the top 130, but her level previously placed her just outside the top 50 and she boasts a powerful baseline game.

Raducanu kept her at bay initially, showing serving variety in the first set, solid ball-striking and proactivity on return. She won her third break point opportunity to go 5-3 up and then served out the opener without having faced much pressure.

Raducanu then had two break points in the very next game, which would have put her firmly in control of the second set too, but Ruse held on and the momentum swung in the opposite direction.

At 30-0 down on her own serve in the following game, Raducanu argued against the umpire’s decision to not replay an overruled point and looked momentarily frazzled afterwards, conceding the break with a double fault. Though she broke back in the set, she lost her serve on another double fault and Ruse deservedly pushed the match to a decider.

This was the pressure environment Raducanu had been missing during her time off and she rose to the challenge – if shakily at times. At 2-2, up 30-0 on Ruse’s serve, she hit an audacious drop shot and duly took the break, before extending her lead to 5-2 thanks to Ruse errors.

Raducanu struggled a little in closing out the match - Getty Images/Dave Rowland

Raducanu now had two chances to serve it out but her nerves began to show, and she could not close. Ruse swung freely and brought the score back to 5-5, even saving two match points during her own service game.

Raducanu was looking tight, but showed character by immediately breaking back to set up her third opportunity to serve for the win. She finally clinched it on her fourth match point.

A testy three-setter was perhaps exactly the kind of match Raducanu needed to begin her season. Questions still remain about how her body will hold up, as well as the lack of stability behind the scenes, due to her preference to steer clear of employing a consistent coaching voice.

In Auckland, and for the duration of the Australian swing, her childhood mentor Jane O’Donoghue will be in her box and she offered a calming presence during Raducanu’s first match. A former British player who has swapped coaching for the finance sector in recent years, O’Donoghue previously coached Raducanu through her first Wimbledon after winning the US Open and is considered a very positive influence.

Tuesday was a good start for the newly formed team, as Raducanu embarks on this second phase in her young career.

Composed Raducanu finds a way – but bigger test awaits

Raducanu experienced jitters and tightened up at some key moments, double-faulting when facing break point twice, but at the third time of asking she managed to serve out the match. This fighting spirit was the most positive sign to take from the 2hr 27min she spent on court.

Before her season was curtailed by injury last April, she seemed to grow weary of the tour, in large part no doubt due to the physical obstacles she was constantly experiencing. On Tuesday she looked re-energised to be back on court, and there was no sign of discomfort from a physical standpoint either.

She showed variety at times too, with a brave drop shot to set up break points and even sliced a backhand winner that fellow British player Liam Broady was impressed by. “Radders [Raducanu] been practising her slice non stop for about three months at [the] NTC (National Tennis Centre) so this doesn’t surprise me,” Broady posted on X.

The presence of temporary coach and childhood mentor Jane O’Donoghue in her box was also a welcome one. Raducanu appeared relaxed but not overly reliant on advice from the sidelines and, when things were going wrong, she mostly kept her emotions under control and found solutions on her own.

O’Donoghue did encourage her to be aggressive on the return, a tactic that has previously worked wonders for Raducanu, and the 21-year-old moved well defensively, showing patience in rallies against a powerful ball striker like Ruse.

As the match went on she lost some of her edge and power off the ground, and against sharper opponent Svitolina she will not be allowed to get away with that.

Though Raducanu might have preferred a simple match to ease into her season, gaining such recent experience of clawing her way back from tough situations as she did in the third set should provide confidence when playing Svitolina, one of the most formidable players of last season.

