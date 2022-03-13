Emma Raducanu pays price for inconsistency with third-round loss at Indian Wells - GETTY IMAGES

The Californian sun got the better of Emma Raducanu in Indian Wells on Sunday, in combination with a strong effort from the experienced Croatian player Petra Martic.

Raducanu remains visibly short of ideal conditioning after a disrupted few months, in which she has struggled to back up her miraculous breakthrough in New York. Despite producing a magnificent first-set tie-break, she faded physically in the middle of this 6-7, 6-4, 7-5 defeat.

Her last few tournaments have seen her suffer a blister at the Australian Open and a hip injury in Guadalajara three weeks ago, preventing her from building any momentum. And though she was only two points away from victory against Martic, serving for the match at 5-4 in the third set, this tournament will go down as another missed opportunity.

On the upside, Raducanu has produced patches of terrific tennis in Indian Wells. Sunday's tie-break was particularly magical. One swivelling backhand, played at a dead run, found an angle so impossible that it could have been dreamed up by MC Escher.

And then there was the first set against Caroline Garcia on Friday, which came straight from Raducanu’s US Open playbook: crisp, decisive and forceful. In terms of preparation, though, the two events could hardly be more different. Where she had arrived in New York on the back of 11 competitive matches over the American summer, she flew into California with just a single professional victory to her name in 2022.

This has manifested itself through inconsistent levels of intensity. Against Garcia on Friday, Raducanu’s ball-speed had dropped significantly in the second set. It was the same story on Sunday: that figure was down from 68mph on both wings to 65mph. Only a five per cent differential, but one with tangible consequences.

Previously, Martic had spent most of the match pinned back at the baseline, where her groundstrokes are punchy but a little error-prone, lacking the simplicity and technical purity of Raducanu’s. Now she was able to press forward more, using the net-skills that have made her a capable doubles player, as well as a former world No 14 in singles.

Story continues

Petra Martic overcame Emma Raducanu in three sets - GETTY IMAGES

Another strength to Martic’s game is that she can serve aces: eight of them in all. Whereas Raducanu committed eight double-faults. Her serve is one area of her game that has gone backwards since the US Open.

Even there, it had been glued together at relatively short notice by the coaching team of Mark Petchey and Esteban Carril. The old flaw – in which the face of the racket opens to the sky in a position known as the “waiter’s tray” – has since returned.

Still, anyone watching Raducanu this week would have appreciated the variety and poise of her strokeplay. Her game is clearly good enough to keep her high on the rankings ladder – she stands at No 13 this week – if she can build her physical strength and learn to close out wins.

Her mental game will perhaps be questioned, given that she has now served for the match in both her last two losses. (In the other instance, in Guadalajara, she was 7-5, 5-3 up against Australia’s Daria Saville, but couldn’t close, and eventually had to retire with the aforementioned hip problem.)

But it didn’t feel as if Raducanu choked this match away. Rather, she was hanging on with the last of her strength. Martic found inspiration in the critical game and then broke for a second straight time to take the 2hr 46min victory.

It might not have been roasting hot in the desert around Palm Springs on Sunday, but the temperature was still pushing into the low 30s, and this was a physical match. Despite the thin air at this venue, the balls are slow and fluff up quickly, which makes it difficult to kill rallies off.

Raducanu will have next week to regroup before she tries again in Miami in around 10 days. While this may have been a frustrating outing, she is beginning to rediscover her game after all those niggles and illnesses. A little remedial work on the serve, and she could be back in business.

Meanwhile Andy Murray also suffered a frustrating defeat. He held six break points against the eccentric Kazakh Alexander Bublik, as well as three set points in the first-set tie-break. But he couldn’t take any of them, going down by a 7-6, 6-3 scoreline.