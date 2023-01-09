Emma Raducanu 'not expecting too much' after ankle injury

Emma Raducanu lying on the beach - Emma Raducanu optimistic about Australian Open despite injury - Graham Denholm/GETTY

Emma Raducanu says she is taking things "a day at a time" after getting through her first practice session in Melbourne in her race to be fit for the Australian Open.



The development comes four days after she rolled her ankle during a match at the ASB Classic, which forced her to retire and sparked fears she may miss the Melbourne major.

With just under a week until play begins, British No 1 Raducanu took to the court on Monday without an ankle support on her foot.

While the session only lasted 30 minutes and was fairly light, it was still a sign of progress following the former US Open champion's tearful withdrawal last week, where she blamed the "slippery" indoor courts in rain-soaked Auckland for her fall.

The best-case diagnosis Raducanu had hoped for was a grade-one tear in her ankle, and her return to the court within four days suggests that is exactly what she got. But even this injury can typically take two weeks to recover from, so her ability to compete in Melbourne remains touch-and-go.

During an interview on Elwood Beach with the tournament organisers she was cautious about her prospects, and said she was not looking beyond the next 24 hours when it came to her recovery.

Emma Raducanu tosses her hair on the beach - Graham Denholm/GETTY

“It was really unfortunate to be honest last week because I was feeling great about my season,” Raducanu, 20, said. “I was feeling really good with the preparation I did physically and I just had an accident on the court. I don’t know what I could have done to really prevent that.

“I am just taking it a day at a time and every single day just trying as best as possible to see and make progress. We’ll see. Hopefully by Monday or whenever the tournament starts I’ll be OK and ready. We’re just taking it a day at a time and not trying to expect too much at this point.”