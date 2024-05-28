Emma Raducanu: It is a matter of ‘when’ things work out for me at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu is currently ranked outside the world's top 200 - PA/Adam Davy

Emma Raducanu has talked up her chances at Wimbledon, saying that it’s a case of “when” things click on the grass of SW19 rather than if.

Raducanu declined to travel to Paris for the French Open after she was denied a wildcard. On Monday, she posted a video of a training session on Roehampton’s grass courts, and in an interview with Grazia magazine, she has revealed a high degree of confidence.

Asked how she is feeling about Wimbledon, Raducanu replied: “I feel good. I’m playing well and I’m training really hard, I’m doing a lot of good things and I know it’s going to happen. If not this Wimbledon, the next Wimbledon.

“No one ever knows when it’s going to show up but I’m doing a lot of good things and I’ve put in a lot of work and it’s heading in a good place. I fully back myself and trust myself. It’s just a matter of when really. I’ve been doing the right things and I’m just looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd.”

Raducanu is ranked at No 205 in the world after missing most of last season through wrist and ankle injuries, so she will need a wildcard to play Wimbledon this summer.

She reached the fourth round of the event in 2021 as a virtual unknown, before retiring from her match against Ajla Tomljanovic because of breathing difficulties. In 2022, she lost to Caroline Garcia in the second round, and last year she was absent, convalescing after three separate operations.

Elsewhere in the Grazia interview, Raducanu slams clickbait culture. She said: “When it’s online, it’s not like you’ve got 15,000 people shouting, “Go Emma”. Online, it’s more like 15,000 articles saying Emma’s this, Emma’s that, Emma sucks.’

“One thing I’ve learnt is that my reach goes a lot further than the headlines, because that’s just clickbait. Bar those articles, affecting and inspiring kids to pick up a racket because of something I said – that’s really cute. That is way more impactful for me.”

Finally, she also spoke about her own authenticity. “I have strong, grounded values as well,” she added. “I’m not just Emma Raducanu who arrives in a Porsche, wears Dior and flies first-class. I came from Bromley on the park courts, and I want to send that message out. People can easily run away with a perfect image or a perfect life and it’s not like that.”

Meanwhile, at the French Open, the two-time former Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur has said that Raducanu is the player she would most like to coach.

“I would say Emma Raducanu,” Jabeur told Eurosport, when the question was posed after her first-round win over Sachia Vickery. “I have a good relationship with her and I think I can help a little bit with some advice. I mean I would not be the main coach, I would be the consultant I guess, a new job. Emma if you’re hiring, I’m available.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.