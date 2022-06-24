Emma Raducanu features on HSBC advertising outside their branch in Wimbledon - Emma Raducanu 'has left millions on the table' in sponsorship deals - PA

Emma Raducanu has "left million of dollars off the table" because she is limited to a maximum of 18 rather than 50 sponsor days a year, her high-powered agent insists.

Max Eisenbud, the IMG supremo who also guided the career of Maria Sharapova, strongly denies claims the US Open champion is being distracted by commercial interests.

Ahead of her return at Wimbledon next week, Eisenbud told a BBC podcast that his client had seen unprecedented interest from the corporate world. The past year has seen her bank balance swell by millions due to deals with Nike, Porsche, Tiffany and Co, British Airways, Evian, Dior, HSBC and Vodafone.

However, Eisenbud insists she could have made much more money. "We could have done 50 days of shoots," Eisenbud told the BBC's Sports Desk podcast.

"I've never seen the amount of excitement and companies that wanted to be in business with Emma after the US Open."

Raducanu's branding deals range from three to five years, and are worth significantly more than her profits on the court this season. Her Wimbledon appearance comes after winning just eight of the 19 matches she has played so far this season in part due to minor injuries.

Emma Raducanu ahead of a practice session ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon

Eisenbud told the podcast: "It's been a tough year. I think she got a lot of bad luck and what really hurt her was [catching] Covid and not having a great off-season, and then she was playing catch-up.

"But I think that if she had zero shoot dates, everything would be the same.

"I know from the outside, you guys want to look at all those things - but if she locked herself in the room for the whole year and didn't do anything, I think it would be the same."

'Many sponsors do not even use the days they have scheduled with her'

Addressing criticism that marketing deals have been a distraction, he said: "I think when you see how it's laid out, it really is not the case.

"Emma decided that she wants to start her shoots at 12pm or 1pm and go until 8pm or 9pm and have the option in the morning to either train or work out or do some fitness.

"Not all the days have been used of the 18. There are sponsors that have those days, but many of them don't use them."

Raducanu had been an injury doubt for Wimbledon, which starts on Monday, due to the fact she is still recovering from a side strain she picked up in Nottingham earlier this month.

There were murmurs she might opt to play in an exhibition match at the Hurlingham Club this week to bolster her limited match practice on grass, but the injury has kept her confined to the practice courts.

There was better news on Thursday, though, as, despite taking a planned rest day, Telegraph Sport understands she is fully expected to be in the tournament draw, which is scheduled for Friday morning.

Raducanu, 19, is seeded No 10 this year - a major upgrade from her wildcard status just last year - and is due to train on No 1 Court on Friday.