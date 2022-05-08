Emma Raducanu learning to reap benefits of being WTA Tour 'loner' without a full-time coach

Emma Raducanu prepares to face Bianca Andreescu in her opening match in Rome - GETTY IMAGES

Emma Raducanu believes going it alone on tour is helping her to understand what she needs to do to continue her monumental rise towards the top of the tennis rankings, as she prepares to face another former US Open champion in her opening match here in Rome.

Raducanu will face a tough test against Bianca Andreescu in the first round of the Italian Open, who like herself triumphed at Flushing Meadows after rising from relative obscurity in 2019.

It will be Raducanu’s second meeting against a fellow US Open champion - she won the first against 2017 champion Sloane Stephens in the first round of the Australian Open in January - and although she is travelling with the LTA’s Iain Bates, Raducanu is still without a designated full-time coach.

Emma Raducanu is in Rome with the LTA's Iain Bates (right) - GETTY IMAGES

But she said she enjoys the independence and introversion on tour, both in her tennis and away from it, calling herself “a loner” with a laugh.

“I can easily and very happily spend a lot of time on my own; I think it’s something that is off court as well as on court,” she said. “I mean, for the past year, I’d say I’ve had a lot of people around me a lot. And very often, to be on my own is interesting because I’m kind of finding out a lot about myself, understanding what I need and what I don’t need.”

Raducanu won two rounds at each of her first two tournaments on clay, reaching the quarter-finals in Stuttgart in April and the third round of the Madrid Open last week.

Her draw here in Rome offers a steep climb to reach that same threshold: the 10th-seeded Raducanu opens against Andreescu, 21, who is ranked 111th and entered the tournament with a protected ranking but has risen as high as 4th in the world.

“We are both pretty good players; it’s going to be a good match-up, for sure,” Raducanu said. “She’s a great athlete and obviously a champion. She’s got a really good attitude.”

She added that she will prepare to face Andreescu with a mix of tips from Bates and herself, having had little time to turn around from last week’s run in Madrid.

Story continues

As the tennis carousel spins her through yet another world city unfamiliar to her, Raducanu has only had time for one dinner out so far in Rome.

While she hasn’t yet taken in the Colosseum or Pantheon, Raducanu said she had soaked in some of the less-ancient history of the 92-year-old tournament she is playing for the first time.

During her walks down the long underground tunnel which takes players from the gym to the locker rooms at the Foro Italico, Raducanu marvelled at the images of past champions and the wooden equipment used in those days, saying she had “a lot of respect” for the athletes of bygone eras.

“I think it’s incredibly skillful to be able to play, for example, with such a small racquet,” Raducanu said at her pre-tournament press conference Sunday afternoon. “To be able to time and hit the sweet spot, I think that is very interesting.”

Raducanu, who hadn’t played a professional match on clay before last month, is still finding her own timing as well on modern clay, learning when to attack and when to wait.

“I definitely feel like I have been progressing with each week, improving, just getting a better understanding of how to play the points, when to stay in the point or when to stay aggressive,” Raducanu said. “I am liking the clay, to be honest. I don’t think I’m like the finished product at all. But, yeah, heading in a good direction.”