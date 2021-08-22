Emma Raducanu just misses out on maiden title but continues promising form ahead of US Open

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Briggs
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emma Raducanu continued her impressive form in the USA - SHUTTERSTOCK
Emma Raducanu continued her impressive form in the USA - SHUTTERSTOCK

It was an agonisingly close-run thing, but Britain’s biggest tennis hope Emma Raducanu could not quite manage a title on the eve of her maiden appearance at the US Open.

Raducanu is due to play in the qualifying event in New York this week – which will be the first time that she has participated in any grand slam, even at the preliminary stage, outside Wimbledon.

Had she been able to sneak the extra few points she needed for victory over fellow 18-year-old Clara Tauson on Sunday night, it would have been a huge morale boost, for this was a $125,000 tournament, and thus significantly stronger than the $25,000 and $15,000 events she has won in the past.

But Raducanu can hardly be too disappointed with her first four weeks in the USA, which have already delivered eight wins as against only three defeats – one of which came after she was struck down by heatstroke in ferociously intense conditions in Pennsylvania a week ago.

Last night’s match was her first final in one of these Challenger-level events, and it came against a woman she has faced several times in the junior ranks, as they were born less than six weeks apart in 2002.

Raducanu will now play in qualifying for the US Open - SHUTTERSTOCK
Raducanu will now play in qualifying for the US Open - SHUTTERSTOCK

Tauson has been touted as the next Caroline Wozniacki, even though she plays a more aggressive style than the former world No 1. Raducanu hasn’t really been linked with any particular British antecedent, given that we haven’t had a world-beater since Virginia Wade in the 1970s. But she is achieving things at a young age which evoke the prodigious talent of Laura Robson – even though Robson’s career took a swift downturn after she suffered the first tinglings of what would become a debilitating wrist issue in 2013.

During last week’s run in Chicago, Raducanu had already despatched a pair of top-100 opponents in world No 58 Alison Van Uytvanck and world No 93 Clara Burel, results which offered further evidence of the star quality she displayed during her recent run to the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Against Tauson, she started slowly in gusty, windy conditions which caused one of the courtside umbrellas to be carried out of its stand. Neither woman felt confident on their serve, such was the movement of the ball-toss in the air, and there were more breaks than holds in the early stages, which found Raducanu dropping the first set 6-1 before recovering to send the match into a decider.

A healthy crowd had gathered at the XS Tennis Village – a trailblazing centre in downtown Chicago which has arguably done more than any other club to bring diversity to American tennis, in defiance of its old “Country Club” image. This was a truly urban setting, as demonstrated by the deafening rattle of a train along the neighbouring tracks every few games.

Raducanu took a 2-0 lead in the third set and seemed to have Tauson at the end of her tether, judging by much banging of the Danish racket on the court surface and a lengthy argument with the umpire at the end of that second game. But she narrowly failed to break again for 3-0 – which might have been decisive – and Tauson began to ramp up her aggression. Despite some athletic and determined defence from Raducanu, these tight matches usually go to the player who is prepared to be more assertive, and so it was as Tauson closed out a 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 victory in a little over two hours.

Earlier, world No 1 Ashleigh Barty had clinched her fifth title of the season – the most prestigious being Wimbledon – with a thumping 6-3, 6-1 victory over Jil Teichman at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The match lasted only 76 minutes and confirmed Barty’s status as a leading contender for the US Open when the tournament proper starts in a week’s time.

Recommended Stories

  • Ash Barty makes short work of Teichmann in Cincinnati final

    Top-ranked Ash Barty won her fifth title of the season, taking eight of the last nine games from wild card Jil Teichmann for a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the Western & Southern Open final on Sunday.

  • Emma Corrin reveals Diana casting in 'The Crown' was 'kind of like a marriage proposal'

    Emma Corrin won a Golden Globe for their portrayal of Princess Diana in the fourth series of 'The Crown'.

  • Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist triumphs at AIG Women’s Open to clinch third major title

    The 34-year-old finished a shot ahead of compatriot Madelene Sagstrom, England’s Georgia Hall and American Lizette Salas.

  • Anna Nordqvist joins Europe's greats with victory at Women's Open

    Anna Nordqvist established her place among Europe’s greats and Carnoustie confirmed itself as the major venue with the unrivalled penchant for unexpected drama.

  • No longer facing deportation, Zalmay Niazy, who helped the U.S. in Afghanistan, sees a clearer path to asylum in Iowa

    The Dept. of Homeland Security filed a motion Thursday to halt deportation proceedings for Zalmay Niazy, a former Afghan translator for U.S. troops.

  • Taiwan to start contested roll out of first domestic COVID-19 shot

    Taiwan will on Monday begin administering its first domestically-developed COVID-19 vaccine with President Tsai Ing-wen leading the way in getting the shot, as the government casts aside objections they have rushed the approval process. The government last month approved the emergency use of Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp's COVID-19 vaccine, part of a broader plan for inoculation self-sufficiency as delays in vaccine deliveries from global drug companies have affected Taiwan and many other countries. More than 700,000 people have signed up so far to receive the Medigen vaccine.

  • Storm Grace slams Mexico: causes floods, fatalities

    Storm Grace battered Mexico with torrential rain and howling winds early on Saturday after becoming one of the most powerful hurricanes in years to hit the country’s Gulf coast.The category 3 storm was whipping up maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour when it slammed into Veracruz state on the coast.The state governor said at least eight people were killed. He urged locals to seek high ground and warned several more rivers - in addition to the River Actopan - would soon flood.Trees had come crashing down… many buildings were damaged, and the national power utility said over 500,000 customers had been affected by power outages.Grace weakened quickly, and by mid-morning, became a tropical storm with top winds of 70 mph.But the rain will persist. The National Hurricane Center said Grace was expected to dump 6 to 12 inches of rain over swaths of eastern and central Mexico this weekend.Other areas could see up to 18 inches of rain, forecasters said, as they warned of more flooding.

  • NYC Homecoming Concert Ends Abruptly Due to Storm Henri

    The finale to New York City's Homecoming Week, the We Love NYC Homecoming Concert, came to an abrupt ending last night due to tropical storm Henri. Right smack in the middle of Barry Manilow's 'Can't Smile Without You' performance, the more than 22,000 guests on NYC's Great Lawn, Central Park were asked to 'calmly find their nearest exit.' Still, despite the abbreviation fans witnessed a stellar show. Andrea Bocelli and Jennifer Hudson backed by the NY Philharmonic left fans in happy tears. Concert Curator and legendary Sony chief, Clive Davis introduced his long-time client and friend Carlos Santana who proceeded to rock the house with Rob Thomas. Senator Chuck Schumer intro'd rock legends Journey, LL Cool J and friends; Fat Joe, Reverend Run, Grandmaster Flash, Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes and French Montana was the hip-hop performance of the decade. Other great acts included Earth, Wind and Fire, Babyface Edmonds, and Country-star Kane Brown.

  • Hollywood Celebrates Around Online Bonfire As Mike Richards Steps Down As Jeopardy! Host

    I’ll take snarky comments for $100. That’s the attitude displayed so far by Hollywood reactions to the news that Mike Richards has stepped down as the host of Jeopardy! after one show. Richards, a controversial choice ever since he was announced as the host that would replace longtime face of the show Alex Trebek, decided […]

  • Mo’ne Davis, LLWS legend, is cheering on Ella Bruning as girls continue to make history at Series

    Mo’ne Davis, a star pitcher at the 2014 Little League World Series, is working as an analyst for ESPN's KidsCast.

  • Romania's LGBT community sees gains, ongoing rights struggle

    The last person jailed for being gay in Romania walked free in 1998. The 20th anniversary of the abolishment of Article 200, which authorized prison sentences of up to five years for same-sex relations, was one cause for celebration during the gay pride parade and festival held in Romania's capital this month. People danced, waved rainbow flags and watched performances at Bucharest Pride 2021, an event that would have been unimaginable a generation earlier.

  • Jordan Spieth on his back-to-back eagles and round of 62: ‘I’m +8 Strokes Gained: Luck’

    For the first time in his career, Jordan Spieth made back-to-back eagles and matched the course record at Liberty National GC in the process

  • How much money each player earned at the AIG Women’s British Open at Carnoustie

    Check out how much money each player earned at the 2021 AIG Women's British Open at Carnoustie.

  • Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. ( NASDAQ:VINP ) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong...

  • Team USA announces nine automatic qualifiers for 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness

    After a drama-filled week at Carnoustie, nothing changed when it came to Team USA's list of automatic qualifiers.

  • Nordqvist's Women's Open win gets her into Solheim Cup

    Anna Nordqvist secured a bonus reward for winning the Women's British Open on Sunday — an automatic spot on Europe's Solheim Cup team. The 34-year-old Swede will make a seventh straight appearance in the team event.

  • Manny Pacquiao loses to Yordenis Ugás by unanimous decision

    Although Manny Pacquiao hasn't decided what his future holds, the eight-division world champion realizes his 26-year professional boxing career might have ended Saturday night with a disheartening loss. Yordenis Ugás is only seven years younger than the Filipino senator, yet he's just getting started after seizing this improbable opportunity to knock off one of the greats. Ugás beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in Las Vegas, putting on an impressive technical performance on 11 days' notice and retaining his WBA welterweight title.

  • Solheim Cup: Could recent champ Annika Sorenstam be one of Catriona Matthew’s picks?

    Catriona Matthew gets to pick half of the 12-player team that represents Europe in the Solheim Cup. Will she bring in an old stalwart?

  • Sam Darnold’s limited debut for Panthers leads to more questions than answers

    Darnold played one series against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in his first preseason action.

  • Records fall as Prefontaine Classic returns to Hayward Field

    Records fell Saturday as the Prefontaine Classic finally returned to Hayward Field after a three-year absence due to stadium renovation and COVID-19.