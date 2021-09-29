Emma Raducanu at Indian Wells 2021: When is the draw and how to watch on TV - PA

Less than a month after stunning the world with her victory at the US Open, Emma Raducanu will return to action next week at the BNP Paribas Open.

The 18-year-old Briton was handed a wildcard by tournament organisers and will be one to watch at Indian Wells.

Last month, Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam earlier when she beat fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in straight sets.

Her entry into the tournament will allow her to compete for the 1,000 ranking points up for grabs and possibly give her an outside shot at qualifying for the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara.

What is it?

The BNP Paribas Open, which is a combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event.

When is it?

The qualifying tournament will take place from October 4-6. The main draw will then get underway on October 7 and culminate in the men's final on October 17.

Where is Indian Wells?

The tournament is located at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, near Palm Springs, California, in the Coachella Valley.

When is the draw?

The draw for the BNP Paribas Open will take place on October 5.

Notable absentees

A number of women's players will be absent including world No 1 Ashleigh Barty, former winner Naomi Osaka and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, Sofia Kenin, Jennifer Brady and Jo Konta

How to watch on TV

Full coverage of the BNP Paribas Open is on Amazon Prime Video for customers in the UK and Ireland.

Leading Prime Video's coverage are Catherine Whitaker, Marcus Buckland, Daniela Hantuchova and Greg Rusedski alongside Sam Smith, Robbie Koenig, Annabel Croft, Pete Odgers and Anne Keothavong who will be across world feed commentary.

Indian wells prize money

$15.3 million in available prize money, the most for a combined ATP and WTA event of this size since the start of the pandemic.