Emma Raducanu hits back at critics: 'I'm not distracted by sponsors, I'm practising for six hours a day'

Emma Raducanu has hit out at critics of her sponsorship deals and insisted commercial work does not distract her from tennis, despite her faltering form.

The 19-year-old agreed a deal with Porsche this week, the sixth major sponsorship agreement she has reached since her stunning victory at last year’s US Open.

As well as the car manufacturer Raducanu also has endorsements with Tiffany & Co, British Airways, Dior, Evian and Vodafone, meaning she has landed more sponsorship deals than tour wins (four) since that triumph in New York.

Her three-set defeat to the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova on Thursday night at the Miami Open was the third tournament running where she has lost after serving for the match.

That has led to suggestions Raducanu’s focus is being taken away from tennis, but the British No 1 has instead launched an impassioned defence of her priorities, saying such accusations are unfair.

“If you just see – like on the news or on social media – me signing this deal or that deal, I feel like it's quite misleading,” said Raducanu, who is shortly expected to add a major high-street bank to her portfolio.

“Because I'm doing five or six hours a day [of training]. I'm at the club for 12 hours a day. But I throw out one post in the car on the way to practice and all of a sudden, it's – you know – I don't focus on tennis or whatever.

“I think that it is unfair, but it's something that I have learned to deal with more and become a bit more insensitive to the outside noise. And at the end of the day, I feel like my days [working with commercial partners] are pretty limited. I'm not even doing crazy days. I feel like I'm doing like three or four days every quarter, so it's really not that much.”

On average, a commercial partner would probably expect three days’ worth of commitments per year out of a high-profile sponsoree.

One tennis agent told Telegraph Sport that “Emma is probably picking up £10-15m annually via these deals but they do add up in terms of obligations. You also have to ask what she could earn out of a decade in the world’s top 10 – and I’d put that at somewhere around £250m.”

Raducanu, meanwhile, admits she is unsure how she will react to the pressure at Wimbledon when she plays there this summer as a Grand Slam champion.

“Wimbledon is my favourite tournament, even though I won the US Open,” she said. “I think that the atmosphere last year was insane. So this year, I feel like it's going to be pretty special. And we'll see how I cope.

“I can't really say myself how I'm going to react, because sometimes you feel completely fine. But then you get out onto the court, and then you're like, 'Oh, what's this?' It's going to be a challenge, but I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun.”

Only one thing will silence Raducanu's social media snipers - winning matches

Analysis by Simon Briggs

Emma Raducanu did not need much prompting this week to speak about her growing web of commercial entanglements.

As a member of the social media generation, she is all too familiar with the snarky comments that greet each new sponsorship announcement. And when she said that the reactions were “unfair”, and the narrative “misleading”, she was clearly getting her frustrations off her chest.

The timing of this week’s Porsche announcement, only a couple of days before Raducanu’s three-hour loss to Katerina Siniakova, was particularly unfortunate. “Stick to adverts and product placement,” said one critic after the three-set defeat.

Others asked whether Raducanu had arrived on court with tired arms, having spent too much time posing behind a steering wheel.

At the very least, this is a problem of perception. By winning 10 of her first 11 Grand Slam matches, including the US Open title in September, Raducanu has created a level of expectation that few 19-year-olds have ever had to deal with.

Then, when results get away from her – as they have done at speed since her breakthrough in New York – all those endorsements offer an obvious angle of attack. It is not only coming from armchair critics, either.

Around the tournaments, you hear the same comments from coaches and agents. (Even if some of those agents are probably irritated that they are not the ones entrusted with Raducanu’s account.)

There is only one way to break this remorseless chain of logic. Raducanu’s best defence is attack. Or, at least, success on the court. With a smattering of victories to act as evidence of improvement – and preferably one or two high-profile scalps – the chorus of disapproval will switch from fortissimo to sotto voce.

It is both Raducanu’s privilege and curse that she lives under a magnifying glass. An explosive player who delivered near-impossible results at an early age, she has charmed millions with her gamine looks and natural, unaffected demeanour. Increasingly, though, those fans are being counterbalanced by an army of sceptics and naysayers.

Teenager is still adapting to a tennis player's nomadic life

Call it tall poppy syndrome. The pattern is a familiar one. Other young women have claimed stunning early successes – think Jelena Ostapenko, Bianca Andreescu or Sofia Kenin – before dropping out of the conversation unexpectedly.

These gifted teenagers started out as meteors, before trying to establish a regular orbit within the sport. Unfortunately, crash-landings are equally as common.

One factor that suggests Raducanu can escape such a fate is her self-awareness, which is unusually well developed for her age. During this week’s interviews, she was impressively honest about the physical shortcomings that have dogged her all year.

When it was suggested that she runs out of gas too often, she did not demur. “In my matches in Indian Wells,” she replied, “I would start off very strong, and then I’m dead for the second set, and then I’m fighting for my life in the third set. Three good weeks in New York aren’t going to outdo the years of hard work the other players have been doing. I’m training hard, I’m putting the hours in and I just need to get more volume and more capacity.”

Here was a precise and accurate analysis. Would someone capable of such candid self-assessment be likely to take their eye off the ball?

It is true that Raducanu’s expanding portfolio of deals does not make for a good look. And it is also true that spending three or four days per quarter on photoshoots – which was her own estimate this week – is already on the heavy side.

In the short term, though, there are other factors behind Raducanu’s recent paucity of results. A few days of photoshoots might be inconvenient, but not as disruptive as the bout of Covid that wiped out three weeks of off-season training.

Six months after she lifted the US Open’s giant silver cup, Raducanu is still coping with growing pains, still adapting to a tennis player’s nomadic life. We should be careful not to judge her too soon.