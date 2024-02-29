Emma Raducanu handed wildcard for major US event

Emma Raducanu is set to compete at the Miami Open (Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu has been handed a wildcard for the Miami Open in March as the 21-year-old prepares to return to court.

Raducanu last featured in a straight sets defeat to Anhelina Kalinina in the first round of the Qatar Open but has been offered an entry to the WTA event in Florida, which begins on 17 March.

The 2021 US Open winner has won just two matches so far in 2024 and is waiting to hear whether she will receive an Indian Wells wildcard.

The main draw of the prestigious California event begins on Wednesday 6 March, with Raducanu’s current ranking of 252 in the world not high enough for direct entry.

The British player could earn entry via her protected ranking of 103rd, though, having missed most of 2023 after undergoing surgery.

There will be 96 singles players, 12 qualifiers and eight wildcards at Indian Wells, with two of the wildcards offered to Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki.

Raducanu has been criticised for a perception that she has prioritised appearances off the court over her tennis, but the player’s agent has insisted that matters on the court are her priority.

“The girl did everything backward,” Max Eisenbud told Andy Roddick’s “Served” podcast. “She skipped every step!

“She won the US Open, she went to the next tournament, she didn’t even know where the player lounge was, she didn’t know where the practice courts were. I don’t think just being tough on her or critical on her like any other player [is wrong]. But she is still figuring it out. I just think that people should not be malicious.

“She really is a hard worker. And tennis is her priority. Yes, people want to see that she does other things. But the way I see her work and how smart she is, I believe she’ll win more [Grand] Slams.”