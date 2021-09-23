Emma Raducanu given lunchtime BBC live show to celebrate US Open victory

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Morgan
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emma Raducanu given lunchtime BBC live show to celebrate US Open victory - WIREIMAGE
Emma Raducanu given lunchtime BBC live show to celebrate US Open victory - WIREIMAGE

Emma Raducanu will meet her new army of fans live on the BBC as part of her official homecoming party celebrating her US Open fairytale.

As part of an event led by the Lawn Tennis Association, the 18-year-old will also spend the morning on court with the next generation of young players. Raducanu has been bombarded with glamorous event invites since returning from New York, but the LTA was keen to ensure her first major public appearance had a focus on grassroots.

The event will also celebrate Joe Salisbury's title in the doubles, as well as Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid whose victory in the wheelchair doubles completed a calendar Grand Slam after wins in Melbourne, Paris and Wimbledon - although the focus of the event will be around Britain's first women's singles champion in 41 years.

Organisers confirmed part of the event will be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport online and the Red Button, as well as LTA social channels, from 12.30pm on Friday.

Raducanu, the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title, will be among the group filmed taking part in a live Q&A and also playing tennis for a package that will be later broadcast on BBC Two from 3.15pm.

The teenager is an ambassador for LTA Youth and the four champions will be on court taking part in a programme aimed at inspiring the next generation of players aged 4-18.

It comes a week after Raducanu discussed the importance of grass-roots access for young tennis players during a phone call with the Prime Minister.

Andy Murray has also underlined the importance of making sure authorities capitalise on the frenzy of interest, as he said chances were missed when he broke through.

Raducanu was this week added to the entry list for the Kremlin Cup, a WTA 500 event in Moscow next month, as her plans for a return to tennis started to take shape.

The US Open champion had earlier pulled out of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, which starts next week. She remains registered to compete at Indian Wells from Oct 6.

Recommended Stories

  • Pre-cut strings and hip-thrusting 200kg: The meticulous approach that paved Emma Raducanu's path to glory

    Emma Raducanu was eight when her strength-and-conditioning coach set her a challenge. “How many press-ups do you think you can do in 60 seconds?” Raducanu answered with 48 perfectly planted reps while coach Suzanne Williams clicked her stopwatch in disbelief. “No knees, feet on the floor, the flattest back plank body … she just smashed it,” says Williams, who coached Raducanu at the Parklangley club from age seven to 11.

  • Osaka withdraws from Indian Wells

    Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from next month's rescheduled ATP/WTA Indian Wells tournament in California, organisers confirmed Wednesday.

  • Lil’ Nas X’s Version Of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ Is Way More Than Just A Country Music Cover

    Lil' Nas X issued his own remake of Dolly Parton's 1974 track "Jolene."

  • Tennis-Murray makes first ATP quarter-final since 2019

    The 34-year-old Briton, who had hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019, has not been able to get back to the kind of form that helped him win three major titles and two consecutive Olympic singles gold medals in London and Rio de Janeiro. Murray, who has slipped to 113th in the rankings, showed glimpses of his old self on Tuesday when he rallied to beat world number 26 Ugo Humbert of France -- the highest-ranked opponent he has defeated this year. He then beat world number 66 Pospisil 6-3 6-3 to reach the last eight stage at an ATP tournament for the first time since winning in Antwerp in October 2019.

  • Naomi Osaka withdraws from next month’s Indian Wells tourney

    This decision was expected after Osaka's comments about planning to take a break after the U.S. Open.

  • Plaschke: Clippers owner Steve Ballmer puts jeering Lakers fans on notice: 'We're coming for you'

    Clippers owner Stever Ballmer wants Los Angeles critics to know his team isn't going anywhere. He's building an elite arena and a roster capable of winning championships.

  • Vietnam's carmaker VinFast eyes more countries for its European strategy

    Vietnamese carmaker VinFast could add other markets in 2023 to expand its European strategy beyond a planned debut in Germany, France and the Netherlands next year. The company, a unit of Vingroup JSC Vietnam's largest conglomerate which some have called "Vietnam's answer to Tesla", will debut in Europe next year with two battery electric SUVs models, the midsized VF e35 and the seven-seater VF e36, both designed by Italy's Pininfarina. The two models launch in Vietnam, North America and Europe around mid-2022, after an unveiling planned later this year.

  • Microsoft debuts Surface Duo 2 dual-screen Android phone with larger displays and 5G

    Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 gets 5G, three cameras, and bigger screens, but a hefty price tag.

  • Eight-time NBA All-Star is first to be unmasked during 'Masked Singer' premiere

    The Masked Singer returned Wednesday night with part one of its Season 6 premiere, and while we met the first five mystery celebrities – the Skunk, Mother Nature, the Bull, the Puffer Fish, and the Octopus – sadly, it was the latter who was octopi-ing the first elimination spot. While the audience thought he didn't quite rock-topus, viewers at home thought his performance of "Tutti Frutti" was amazing, and were kind of upset that he was sent home. However, they were even more excited when the Octopus unmasked himself and was revealed to be Los Angeles Laker and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard. The 35-year-old basketball player seemed happy, when he explained how hot the suit was, as he shared, "The mask weighs about 55 pounds. I was sweating, smiling and singing. The three S's!" Howard also shared that he decided to go on The Masked Singer because it's his mom's favorite show. "This morning, when we got here to the set, my mom was like, 'Dwight, what are we doing here?' And she saw The Masked Singer, she was like, 'You're on the Masked! Oh, my God!'" Unfortunately, Howard's mom didn't get to see him on the show for that long, but at least he was able to give an encore performance, before host Nick Cannon revealed the next celebrity to be unmasked during this week's double-elimination, Mother Nature, who will reveal her identity Thursday night during part two of the season premiere.

  • The San Francisco 49ers hacked their schedule to make their early games an extension of training camp, and it's paying off

    The San Francisco 49ers started their season with two games on the East coast, and turned the road trip into a secret advantage for their team.

  • Steve Stricker dreading envelope pick, which is multiple players this year due to COVID

    Stricker will nominate a player – and this COVID year, players, plural – to go into the “envelope” in the event of an injury or illness.

  • Late-night hosts join forces to combat climate change with jokes and information

    The late night hosts tackled everything from UN inaction and congressional corruption to how climate change will affect coffee drinkers.

  • ‘Shang-Chi’ Disney Plus release delayed, but Marvel has a big surprise

    Disney CEO Bob Chapek called the theatrical release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings “an experiment” ahead of the film’s premiere. This was about a month ago. Studios found themselves having to decide whether or not to delay some of their late 2021 attractions, send them to streaming simultaneously, or proceed with … The post ‘Shang-Chi’ Disney Plus release delayed, but Marvel has a big surprise appeared first on BGR.

  • Mitch Wishnowsky's hilariously simple reason for jersey change

    Mitch Wishnowsky could not care less about jersey numbers.

  • Mum ditches the daily grind to 'roadschool' her children in their very own classroom camper van

    The family have sold their five-bedroom detached house and moved into a minibus where they home school their two children.

  • 'It's embarrassing': Sergio Garcia's wife warns boozed-up USA boo-boys not to cross the line with Ryder Cup taunts

    Sergio Garcia’s American wife is ready to jump into the crowd again to tell her countrymen “leave out the insults because you’re embarrassing”, should their taunts here this week descend to the level witnessed the last time the Ryder Cup was held on this side of the Atlantic.

  • Alex Guerrero: Bill Belichick treated Tom Brady like a 20-year-old kid, not a 40-year-old man

    Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady‘s personal fitness guru and TB12 business partner, was often viewed as a source of discord between Brady and Bill Belichick. Guerrero’s latest comments do nothing to change that. Guerrero told Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald that over their two decades together, Belichick never grasped the extent to which Brady had [more]

  • Bettor who just missed 16-team parlay received cash out amount, after all

    You may have heard about the gambler who had a 16-team, money-line card that went 15 for 15 on Sunday, with only a Detroit Lions win over the Green Bay Packers standing in the way of a $726,000 payout. Obviously, the Lions lost — and there went the money. Unless it didn’t. As explained by [more]

  • How to watch the 2020 Ryder Cup: TV schedule, live streams, and more

    The 2020 Ryder Cup takes place this Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26 on The Straits at Whistling Straits, in Kohler, Wisconsin.

  • The Latest: DeChambeau makes a promise to 'Cheeseheads'

    Bryson DeChambeau is hardly the most diplomatic member of the U.S. team, but he knows how to read a room. During a practice round Tuesday, DeChambeau crushed a 330-yard plus drive off the fifth tee and before heading down the fairway, he grabbed a sandwich off a table nearby set up for the golfers. "What you got there, Bryson?” a fan called out.