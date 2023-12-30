Emma Raducanu: I feel reborn – I’m no longer weighed down by my US Open win

Emma Raducanu says she feels ‘positive and lighter’ - Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu says that she feels released from the weight of expectation as she prepares to return from a nine-month lay-off.

Raducanu will play a qualifier in Auckland, probably in the small hours of Monday morning UK time. Should she come through that match, she would earn a crack at either former world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki or the summer’s Wimbledon sensation Elina Svitolina.

In the build-up to her long-awaited comeback match, Raducanu said: “I feel reborn in a way. I feel ready, I feel happy and I feel excited. Overall, I’m feeling positive and lighter. I think that for two years after the US Open I felt maybe a bit more weight on my shoulders, but now I feel completely fresh.”

It seems unlikely that Raducanu will deliver a deep run in Auckland after so long without competitive tennis. But whatever her results might be, the level of her performance will surely be monitored by Tennis Australia, as they weigh up whether to hand her a wild card into January’s Australian Open.

Raducanu’s protected ranking of No 103 is not high enough to earn direct entry into that tournament, so she could well have to come through qualifying in Melbourne – a direct echo, if it should happen, of her historic surge to the US Open title in 2021.

Raducanu attended Wimbledon for some promotional events but generally kept away from professional tennis as she recovered from injury - David M. Benett/Getty Images

In a pre-tournament interview with Sky Sports – who have taken over the role of primary tennis broadcaster in the UK from Amazon Prime – Raducanu also spoke positively about her training regime at the National Tennis Centre over the past couple of months.

“Physically, in practice over the last few weeks, I’m hitting the ball really well,” said Raducanu, who turned 21 in November. “I think I’m a better tennis player than I was before the break. The people around the LTA, for example, everyone can see that I’m training and playing really really well.

“And physically, I’m pushing weights, pushing things that I wasn’t doing before. In my body, I actually have confidence in it, which is really nice and tennis-wise I feel good too.”

While it is encouraging to hear Raducanu sounding so upbeat, this account feels reminiscent of so many interviews with cricketers, who invariably say that their game is in great shape in the nets. Only when she comes up against an opponent – who will no doubt be highly motivated for such a high-profile match – will we know how well prepared she really is.

In the same interview, Raducanu revealed that she had experienced a setback in her rehab after the three operations that she underwent in the summer. To recap, she had bony spurs removed from both wrists, as well as a clean-up job on one ankle.

Raducanu had bony spurs removed from both wrists

“I would play and then I had the patch where I couldn’t play again for two months because of one of my wrists,” Raducanu said. “That was really difficult because I felt like I was just getting going and then I stepped back again.

“It was hard, especially in the first few months. When you’re so used to being active and moving around all the time, then all of a sudden to have everything just cut off from you … I had like two wrists and one foot [in plaster] so I couldn’t even use crutches. I basically had like a scooter kind of thing and you would push yourself around with one leg.

“It was really difficult. I couldn’t really go anywhere. I couldn’t go to the supermarket; imagine being that immobile. I think it definitely reignited the fire to get back out there competing and made me appreciate just being healthy.”

While Raducanu made appearances for various sponsors during her absence, and also visited Hong Kong earlier this month, she told Sky Sports that she had not followed on-court events closely last season.

“The Tour was pretty interesting last year, from what I was told, because I didn’t really follow it to be honest,” she said.

“Wimbledon was really a bit too close to home for me. I had to go there for a few days for some commitments but, other than that, I stayed far away... and the US Open as well.”

