Emma Raducanu facing scheduling dilemma – but what happens next for US Open champion?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Briggs
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emma Raducanu facing scheduling dilemma as US Open victory brings new reality - AP
Emma Raducanu facing scheduling dilemma as US Open victory brings new reality - AP

The historic nature of Emma Raducanu’s New York triumph leaves her – and the team around her – in a happy yet bewildering position. How to plan the next move when there are no real precedents?

Tennis’s breakthrough star is so new to the tour that she has yet to win a match at a regular WTA tournament. But now, with a world ranking of No 23, she can pick and choose her events.

At the moment, Raducanu is entered into qualifying for the Chicago WTA 500 event which starts on Sept 27, but her team say that she will review her schedule in the coming days. The alternative would be to take a lengthy breather, try to get her head around the insanity of the past three weeks, and not even think about reappearing in her match kit until January.

During a fascinating debate on the next phase of Raducanu’s career, the 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli spoke about this difficult dilemma, suggesting that only Raducanu herself will be able to judge whether to stick or twist in the 2021 season.

“Maybe she feels like this is just a small stop in her history path and she has to go and win a lot more things,” Bartoli told BBC Radio Five Live. “And therefore she should play Indian Wells [the big Californian event that was postponed from its regular slot in early March until Oct 4 because of Covid].

“Or she could feel that she needs a little bit of a break just to calm down from everything and all the buzz and all the fuss and all of that,” Bartoli added. “And she needs just to take it off until the end of the year and get ready for the Australian Open.”

In the same interview, Bartoli gave a glimpse into the discombobulating effect of her own life-changing grand-slam victory – which had come at the far riper age of 28. “Your fame is quite small and then all of a sudden everyone wants a piece of you,” she said. “You don’t even own your own life anymore and you feel like you’re part of a whole circus that wants to see you, wants to know what you’re doing. You start to have paparazzi going around your home, wanting to know with whom you’re going out and who you’re having dinner with.

“I know how the paparazzi and those kind of press can be in the UK, and how overwhelming it can be. So it’s just about trying to find the balance and trying to find a team around you to push that aside and protect you.”

Raducanu’s scheduling dilemma was also addressed by Laura Robson, the former Wimbledon junior champion who would later reach the second week of the US Open as an 18-year-old. “It depends how she feels,” Robson told the BBC. “I am sure she wants to spend a bit of time at home and maybe chill out on the sofa for a couple of weeks with her parents, but I think if she is planning to play Chicago and Indian Wells then it makes sense to get there early and just take the whole team out and practice in peace.

“Even trying to hit at her local club is just not going to be possible anymore,” Robson added. “You probably can’t work on things in the same way if there is going to be cameras there and every single member of the club watching every single thing that you do. It might be an idea [to work more in the USA].”

For one final insight, we can turn to Pat Cash, who commentated on the women’s final for the BBC. Cash, like Bartoli, was a one-time slam champion, although his victory at Wimbledon in 1987 came much earlier in his career, when he was only 22.

Assessing Raducanu’s feats in New York, Cash compared them to Boris Becker winning Wimbledon at 17. “He almost came from nowhere but he had played a few grand slams. It’s as big as that if not bigger.”

His advice to this newly minted tennis celebrity was to enjoy the moment. “For myself, the first thing I said when I came in the locker-room after holding the trophy at Wimbledon was ‘let’s go and win the US Open’, and I don’t think that was a healthy thing,” said Cash. “The people there with me looked at me with a really weird look. It was like ‘Wait a minute, you’ve just won the greatest trophy of all time in tennis. This is your dream, right? Why don’t you just relax and enjoy it?’ They literally looked at me like I came from outer space. I think that was a real mental flaw with me that I was always looking ahead.”

Recommended Stories

  • Back to qualifiers as sponsorship offers pour in – what next for Emma Raducanu?

    Raducanu’s achievement in New York will be a life-changing moment.

  • A teen tennis star made a touching tribute to New York after playing in the US Open final on September 11th

    "I hope I can be as strong and as resilient as New York has been the past 20 years," Fernandez said after playing in the NYC-based tournament on 9/11.

  • Raducanu Gains 1.24 Million Instagram Followers From US Open: Data Viz

    The 2021 U.S. Open women’s draw routinely showcased the sport’s biggest stars, as 12 matches were played between Top 20 players, the most in a major since 2012. In the end, though, it was the sport’s next star, unseeded 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, who stole the spotlight from all of them. Raducanu became the first qualifier […]

  • The private role Andy Murray played in the rise of Emma Raducanu

    Andy Murray is thrilled by Emma Raducanu's success and the pair have been messaging privately during her meteoric rise this summer, friends of the pair revealed.

  • Emma Raducanu plans to frame letter from the Queen as US Open glory sinks in

    The 18-year-old is coming to terms with her new-found celebrity after her sensational success at Flushing Meadows.

  • Emma Raducanu set for New Year honour after winning US Open — latest updates

    'My dad is tough to please but I managed to today' - Raducanu's victory as it happened 'A young lightning bolt': How world newspapers reacted to Raducanu's victory Emma Raducanu's parents: How 'out there' father and 'no-nonsense' mother put needs of their daughter first How Emma Raducanu kept her composure following cut to knee as Lelyah Fernandez fretted

  • Sunisa Lee on Her Olympic Gold Met Gala Look

    Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee talks with Emma Chamberlain about her bright and shining gold medal look on the Met Gala red carpet.

  • Emma Raducanu to be personally congratulated by Duchess of Cambridge

    The Queen of New York is set to meet the future Queen. Emma Raducanu will be personally congratulated by the Duchess of Cambridge, a keen amateur tennis player who has been closely following the teenager’s astonishing success since her first appearance at Wimbledon.

  • Suspect arrested after alleged racist tirade on Detroit flight

    Suspect arrested after alleged racist tirade on Detroit flight

  • Kate Middleton tells Emma Raducanu she is 'so proud' after US Open win

    The Duchess of Cambridge congratulated the teenage tennis star after she triumphed in Saturday night's New York final.

  • Cowboys signing kicker Lirim Hajrullahu to practice squad

    Many Cowboys fans place the team’s two-point loss to the Bucs on the right leg of Greg Zuerlein, ignoring the fact that Tom Brady had the ball at the Dallas 18-yard line with 18 seconds left. (In other words, the Cowboys likely wouldn’t have kept Brady and the Bucs out of the end zone had [more]

  • Tim Henman's reputation reformed by Amazon Prime TV and Emma Raducanu

    A truly great sporting moment captures our attention and hearts, and it is unsurprising that people want a piece of the story for themselves. Sometimes this can be opportunistic and tiresome, for instance people wanting to score their political points about Emma Raducanu’s heritage. But sometimes a figure at the edge of the picture rightly, humbly, receives some of the reflected glory. That has been the case with Tim Henman, whose part in this story has cast him in a fresher, kinder light.

  • The Latest: Medvedev says celebration was nod to FIFA game

    Daniil Medvedev's celebration for his first major tennis title was a nod to a soccer video game. Medvedev slowly and awkwardly fell to the court after beating Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open final. Medvedev says: “That’s how I wanted to make it.”

  • Emma Raducanu at the Met Gala: Briton underlines her new superstar status in New York

    Emma Raducanu, the British tennis sensation, further embellished her global superstar status on Monday night by turning heads at the Met Gala - the most prestigious fashion event of the year.

  • Sam Darnold was shaped by a memory. Panthers about to find out ‘how special he truly is’

    “I still believe in myself. I still think I can do those things. I just get another opportunity to do it somewhere else.”

  • Rankings all 14 SEC teams after two weeks of play

    Another week of college football has come and gone, and we have a better idea of how the teams in the SEC compare to one another.

  • Iraqi PM becomes first foreign leader to meet Iran's Raisi

    Iraq has been trying to mediate between Tehran and its Gulf Arab foes, including Saudi Arabia, in the hope of stopping its neighbours settling scores on its territory. Iraq has become the playground of rivalries between Iran on one side and the United States, Israel and Gulf Arab states on the other, with attacks against U.S. forces and assassinations of Iranian and Iraqi paramilitary leaders. "I hope despite the aims of the enemies of the two countries, we will witness expansion of good relations between Iran and Iraq," Raisi said in a joint news conference in Tehran.

  • Bettor nets $50K by hitting a wild 10-team soccer parlay

    One bettor turned $500 into more than $50k this weekend after hitting a wild 10-team soccer parlay.

  • Analysis: Djokovic 'still hanging on,' seeking major titles

    Novak Djokovic was, understandably, deflated. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic acknowledged as much after crying during the last changeover of his 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 loss to Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final. What the 34-year-old from Serbia was not ready to do after coming agonizingly short — one victory short — in his attempt to win all four Grand Slam tournaments in a single season was to concede anything in the long term.

  • Blinken: We inherited a deadline not a plan

    In five hours of often testy exchanges with lawmakers, Blinken defended President Joe Biden's decision to pull out and pushed back on accusations that the State Department should have done more to help Americans and at-risk Afghans to be evacuated, blaming the previous administration for lacking a plan.He repeatedly noted that Republican former President Donald Trump had negotiated the withdrawal agreement with the Taliban, and said Biden's administration could not renegotiate because of threats from the group to resume killing Americans."There's no evidence that staying longer would have made the Afghan security forces or the Afghan government any more resilient or self-sustaining," Blinken said."We inherited a deadline. We did not inherit a plan," Blinken said, referring to the Trump administration's agreement to remove all U.S. forces from Afghanistan by May 1.