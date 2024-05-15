Emma Raducanu dealt French Open blow as wildcards confirmed

Emma Raducanu has missed out on a French Open wildcard (Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu may be forced to go through French Open qualifying after missing out on a Roland Garros wildcard.

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) has confirmed its list of invitees ahead of the year’s second grand slam, which begins on 26 May, with primarily home competitors favoured.

Raducanu has entered the event with a protected ranking of 103, and currently sits four places outside the main draw.

She could still be handed a lifeline if four players ranked above her withdraw, but the 2021 US Open winner appears likely to have to negotiate qualifying if she is to compete in Paris.

The 21-year-old has not played since a surprise defeat to Maria Lourdes Carle in the first round of the Madrid Open last month.

It was a significant set-back for the Brit, who had begun the clay court swing strongly with impressive performances in the Billie Jean King Cup and on her way to the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart Open.

Emma Raducanu impressed in Stuttgart before a setback at the Madrid Open (Getty Images)

Raducanu suggested fatigue was a factor behind her early exit having missed most of last year due to injury.

She has withdrawn from next week’s Strasbourg WTA 500 tournament, perhaps in anticipation of having to play French Open qualifying, which runs concurrently.

Two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem, who last week announced that he would retire at the end of 2024, has also missed out on a wildcard.

The invites are distributed primarily to French players, with a couple reserved for the tournament’s reciprocal wildcard agreements with the Australian and US Opens.

French Open 2024 women’s singles wildcards: Alize Cornet (Fra), Fiona Ferro (Fra), Elsa Jacquemot (Fra), Kristina Mladenovic (Fra), Chloe Paquet (Fra), Jessika Ponchet (Fra), Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus), Sachia Vickery (USA)

French Open 2024 men’s singles wildcards: Terence Atmane (Fra), Richard Gasquet (Fra), Pierre-Hugues Herbert (Fra), Harold Mayot (Fra), Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (USA), Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (Fra), Alexandre Muller (Fra)