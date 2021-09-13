Emma Raducanu dazzles on US prime-time television shows as she admits: 'I still haven't checked my phone'

Emma Raducanu is the Queen of New York

Emma Raducanu underlined her new status as a global superstar on Monday with a string of prime-time television appearances on American breakfast shows, describing her stay in New York as “the best time of my life”.

The 18-year-old US Open champion appeared on Good Morning America and the Today Show - each with more than 3 million viewers - and was on Monday night expected to attend the prestigious Met Gala, described by Vogue as fashion's equivalent of the Oscars.

It is a remarkable invitation given that three months ago Raducanu was still in school uniform and hadn't even played at a major tournament.

Lewis Hamilton has flown in especially for the event, where the biggest names in music, film, sport and fashion rub shoulders, have their photograph taken and raise money for the Costume Institute.

Plans for her return to the UK have yet to be finalised, but Downing Street is understood to be involved in discussions with tennis bodies about a potential reception.

Raducanu celebrates with the trophy at the afterparty - ANDREW SCHWARTZ

As a mark of how significant her victory is being seen in the United States, Raducanu was interviewed on Good Morning America by George Stephanopoulos, one of the best-known and highest paid news anchors in the country, who just weeks ago was sitting down with US President Joe Biden to discuss the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Dressed in blue jeans, a white cardigan and a chunky gold chain-link necklace, Raducanu looked relaxed as she explained how she still hasn’t checked her phone, and that she was focused on “still enjoying the moment”.

“If you just do the best you can with every single day time flies and you can really achieve anything with inner belief.”#USOpen@EmmaRaducanuhttps://t.co/HAjf4ptdGX pic.twitter.com/lPuxYzzJnH — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 13, 2021

When he asked who had been in touch, Raducanu said: “I'm very very honoured to have received a note from Her Majesty and the Duchess (of Cambridge), I'm very grateful.

Raducanu (left) on Good Morning America

“I have had some congratulations, but I haven't really checked my phone yet, still.

“I’m really trying to let this moment sink in. I had a really nice night with my team on the night of the final and we just discussed and reflected upon our incredible three weeks.”

In what has become a running joke in Raducanu’s camp, the teenager revealed that her AirPod headphones, which went missing before her first qualifying match, had been found.

Raducanu said that a motivation to keep winning was so that she could use the prize money to buy new headphones. With a cheque for $2.5 million she can now afford more than 15,000 pairs of the Apple product.

“It's funny because actually the day before my semi-final, they found them - two-and-a-half weeks later,” she said.

“It was like a great omen and a great start to the day and I knew it was going to be a great day.”

Raducanu points to her name engraved on the wall of US Open champions

Raducanu was asked about her mental resilience, and explained how her parents are her “toughest critics and very, very hard to please”.

“I think that from a young age I've always sort of been brought up to have mental strength,” she told Good Morning America.

“My parents played a huge part in my upbringing and they were pretty tough on me when I was young, but it kind of shaped the way I think and now it's helping on the biggest stages in the world when you really need it.

“It was really nice to talk to them after I won. They're just so happy and proud of me. They’re my toughest critics and very, very hard to please, but I got them with this one,” she added, laughing.

Asked what she would be doing with the trophy on her way home, Raducanu said: “Yeah, that's coming with me right by my side.”

After the broadcasts, Raducanu stepped out onto the streets of New York and posed with a newly-erected Nike billboard showing the moment she won the Championship.

In a post on Instagram, she said: “Sightseeing in NY. Never thought I would see this... coolest thing.”