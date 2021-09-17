Emma Raducanu on BBC TV: 'I'll leave £1.8m prize money for parents to sort out'

Emma Raducanu on BBC Breakfast -

Emma Raducanu says she will leave her parents to work out what to do with the £1.8m prize money she won at the US Open.

Asked on BBC Breakfast whether she had yet worked out what to do with the winnings, the 18-year-old replied: "I will just leave that to my parents. They can take that for me. I haven't gone shopping yet."

Raducanu said she spent her first night back in the UK re-watching her US Open final – admitting that doing so was more stressful than playing.

Britain’s teenage phenomenon, who became the first qualifier to win a grand slam, also divulged the nasty cut she suffered to her knee while serving for the championship was “still an open wound”.

She said: “Last night, I actually re-watched the final and tried to relive a couple of the moments and remember how it felt, so it is sinking in a little more.

“But it’s still such a whirlwind of an experience, I’ve loved every moment of it but it is something that is very difficult to comprehend.

“It’s funny because when I was watching it, it almost feels like that’s not me that was playing and pulling off some of those shots, it feels like it’s someone else.

“I knew exactly what was going to happen but still it’s a very tense moment and, re-watching it, I was really proud of how I came through some tough moments and also the timeout at the end – I didn’t realise how stressful that was on TV compared to live.

Admitting she was feeling stress during the medical timeout she was forced to take to treat her cut knee, she said: “I was, actually, because I didn’t really want to take the timeout because I was having to serve break-point down and I thought it would mess my own rhythm up but then my knee was fully cut, and it’s actually still an open wound.”

The 18-year-old said she planned to put the US Open trophy – which is being shipped from New York – “front and centre” on a shelf in her home “or maybe I’ll do a nice display for it”.

She added: “It means a lot, so thank you to everyone who watched and supported and sent me some really kind messages but I would say that the most important thing for me to stay relaxed in the moment because there was a lot of stake in the final and it’s just very important to not get ahead of yourself and treat each point one at a time which I think that’s what I managed to do very well.”

