Emma Raducanu was advised not to play Australian Open second-round match because of deep hand blister

Emma Raducanu buries her face in her towel - GETTY IMAGES

Some members of Emma Raducanu’s support staff advised her not to play Thursday’s second-round match because of a deep blister that she has been nursing for five days.

Raducanu still went on court and put up a determined fight against world No98 Danka Kovinic, despite the limitations caused by this minor yet debilitating injury. In the end, though, she looked almost relieved that her tournament was over. As she admitted later, “I don't think you're getting very far against Simona [Halep, the former world No1 who would have been her next opponent] with a slice forehand.”

In the light of this disappointing 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 defeat, Raducanu’s team are bound to face questions about the way they have prepared her for the Australian Open. But her new coach Torben Beltz and his colleagues were always playing catch-up after she caught Covid in December and spent 21 days without holding a racket.

The result was that Raducanu arrived in Australia without conditioning, without court time, and without the usual callouses that develop through the constant friction of hand on racket.

“Because of 21 days [with] no tennis, my hands got pretty soft,” Raducanu explained. “From day one, day two [in Australia], I was getting blisters pop up here and there. This particular one has been with me for about five days, and I have been trying to like tape it for every practice, and it would like harden and dry out. But then, once I would play again, like another layer would just keep ripping off.

“It ended up being pretty deep,” she added. “It's a bit annoying, because I know it's something that will heal in like a few days, but it's just unfortunate timing.

Emma Raducanu receives treatment for blisters on her hand - Eurosport

“I actually wasn't hitting forehands in practice the last few days. I was only saving it for my match. I wasn't hitting serves, either. So the only thing I was really practising was my backhand. I didn't even practise many chip forehands. really, because I was just going to try and save everything for my match.”

Raducanu was able to manage her blister – which is located at the base of her right ring finger – through her first-round victory over Sloane Stephens. But against Kovinic, she was forced to spend the entire second set slicing her forehand rather than driving it with topspin.

“I have had blisters before but never this bad,” she said. “It's quite deep and it's just in a very awkward position that is so difficult to tape. We have tried so many different alternatives, and they all end up falling off or making me have no feel of my racket, so it's trying to find that balance.

“[You wonder] how can a small thing like a blister cause so much pain and aggravation? But it’s just the position. It’s right in the crease. Every time I make contact with the ball, it would create an impact. Or, say I hit one slightly off-center and the racket moves a bit in my hand, it's just even more friction and it rips again. It’s very painful, every single shot you hit.”

Did she consider giving up before the match was finished? “Of course. I mean, that thought [was there] when I was slicing forehands and really struggling. Some people in my team didn't want me to even go out there. I fought so hard just to come out to Australia and play here, and I didn't want to go out like that.

Britain's Emma Raducanu waves after losing to Montenegro's Danka Kovinic - AFP

“But I thought it was a pretty good learning experience for me. I discovered tools about myself and my game that I didn't know I had before, so yeah, I can take some positives even from this match.”

A second-round exit might not have been Raducanu’s target when she arrived in Melbourne, but it would be unfair to judge her on this one event, especially after her severely disrupted build-up. Now she will try to fit in another training block in February, which is usually a quiet month in the tennis calendar.

“After this I've got a few weeks where I want to try and do as much of catch-up as possible in terms of like fitness and my pre-season, because I missed it actually in December,” Raducanu said.

“There is not much time,” she added. “There is some tournaments in Mexico or the Middle East, and it's just a matter of that before Indian Wells [the next high-profile event, which starts on March 8].”