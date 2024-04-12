Emma Orr pivotal to Scotland’s bid to derail England

Emma Orr looks for an offload against Wales - Getty Images

Now more than ever, it seems, young players emerge and establish themselves so quickly and confidently that their age is easily forgotten.

Emma Orr celebrated her 21st birthday on April 6, a week after Scotland’s battling loss to France in the second round of the Women’s Six Nations. She is no rookie, having earned a 16th cap in that game, yet the accuracy and assured nature of Orr’s performances have been striking.

The agriculture student was a unanimous selection at outside centre in a possible British and Irish Lions side picked by The Good, The Scaz and The Rugby podcast in February. Even with a caveat that co-host Emily Scarratt was discounted, this endorsed Orr’s rocketing reputation.

Over the past month, she has promptly reinforced her standing as an elite midfielder on both sides of the ball. It is perhaps unfair to single out individuals from Bryan Easson’s team because Scotland have been cohesive and combative as a collective, but Orr looks a special talent. In Scotland’s bid to derail England on Saturday, at a sold-out Hive Stadium in the shadow of Murrayfield, their No 13 will be a pivotal figure.

Classic attack: Skills, scanning and speed

The first outing of a Six Nations campaign is about edging through by any means necessary. Scotland had not won in Wales for 20 years, giving added significance to their opener at Cardiff Arms Park. Though ultimately indebted to a missed conversion from Lleucu George, they played well enough to win more comfortably.

Orr was outstanding. Here, in the first half, we get a flavour of her awareness and attacking prowess. She begins the sequence in the defensive line with Wales pressing beyond the halfway line:

rugby

Alex Callender carries for the hosts, spearing towards Helen Nelson, the Scotland fly-half. Orr darts in, staying high to rip away the ball:

And this is where the hard work begins. A recurring feature of Orr’s play is her off-the-ball graft. Watch as she circles away from the tackle area, pointing team-mates into position:

rugby

She moves further wide and begins scanning the Wales defence over her right shoulder:

rugby

There must be some communication from the back-line, because Scotland spot an opportunity and back themselves to take the space. A phase later, the ball is moved to Orr:

Just before she receives a pass from Lisa Thomson, her centre partner, there is one more glance:

rugby

Orr outpaces George, fixes Jasmine Joyce and releases Coreen Grant:

Although Joyce would scramble to make a fine cover tackle some 50 metres down the pitch, Orr was instrumental to a second Scotland try in the second half.

From Caity Mattinson’s clearance…

rugby

…Scotland swarm and force another turnover. In these transition situations, the attack is looking for cues and tight-five forwards in the defensive line usually represent opportunities. Here, with Orr opposite her, Sisilia Tuipulotu is conspicuous:

rugby

The ball is moved in that direction. When it reaches Orr, she has Tuipulotu and Abbie Fleming, a tighthead prop and a lock, in front of her. An outside arc and a fend on Nel Metcalfe gets Orr in behind Wales and she times her pass to Rhona Lloyd nicely:

The following week against France, dogged defence was the order of the day.

Defensive class: Determination and technique

It took until the 81st minute for France to be sure of victory in round two, which was largely down to the intensity and organisation of Scotland’s defence. Orr, who has credited her poise in this area to a grounding on the family farm chasing sheep, impressed again.

Defying the flow of France requires robust one-on-one tackling, alertness and sheer hard work.

In the fourth minute, Scotland lose a line-out and look vulnerable. Track Orr:

rugby

She holds off in case there is a need to drift before stepping in to make a strong tackle on Axelle Berthoumieu:

Moments later, Pauline Bourdon Sansus probes the short side as Orr is stationed beyond the ruck:

rugby

Watch how Orr stays alive to stop Nassira Konde following a strong series of offloads:

‌

France lose their momentum and Sansus kicks out on the full:

rugby

This next clip starts from a scrum as Gabrielle Vernier takes the ball flat:

rugby

Konde fends off Thomson, so Orr steps in:

Then, just a phase later, she is back in the defensive line to stop Romane Menager:

You can see Orr sweeping underneath the front line as France continue to move around the corner…

rugby

…there, she and Meryl Smith stop Menager again:

France spill on the next phase.

Just before half-time, this tackle on Emilie Boulard allowed Lloyd to jackal and force a penalty:

Early in the second half, Orr and Lloyd combined once more. The former steps in to shackle Konde, with Lloyd pressing to force a spill from Kelly Arbey. Konde touches the ricochet on the floor from an offside possession, handing a penalty to Scotland:

There were a couple of blemishes on Orr’s performance – an offload drifted forward and she was nudged over the touchline following a promising run – but another short sequence underlined her all-round excellence.

As Scotland run the ball from deep, Orr must stoop to gather a pass from Smith. Not only does she bring the ball under her control, she dismisses Arbey and escapes the 22 before lifting an offload to Lloyd:

Then, Orr circles around to stay involved for her team:

rugby

She adopts a second-receiver position, from which she can clear downfield:

Having been beaten 55-0 in the 2023 Six Nations, a 15-5 defeat was another indication of progress for Scotland.

Realistically, England are expected to win comfortably at the weekend and continue their march towards another Grand Slam. An Orr-inspired display from Scotland might just hold them up, though.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.