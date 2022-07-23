Emma Meesseman with a First Basket of The Game vs. Dallas Wings

Associated Press

North Carolina’s Democratic attorney general declined Thursday to meet Republican legislative leaders’ demand that he ask a federal court to lift an injunction on a state law banning nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The Republican leaders had asked Attorney General Josh Stein, the state’s top lawyer, to return to court to reinstate the restriction – which has been unenforceable since 2019 – after the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning nationwide abortion protections removed the legal underpinning for the injunction. “The Department of Justice will not take action that would restrict women’s ability to make their own reproductive health care decisions,” Stein said.