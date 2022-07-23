Emma Meesseman with an Assist vs. Dallas Wings
Emma Meesseman (Chicago Sky) with an Assist vs. Dallas Wings, 07/22/2022
Stephen Curry, Megan Rapinoe and others all called for Brittney Griner's release throughout the ESPYs on Wednesday night.
Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will play against each other in the regular season for the final time on Friday. Heres a breakdown of their friendly rivalry.
When the Phoenix Mercury host the Seattle Storm Friday, it will be in the final regular-season meeting between Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.
In the span of 11 months, the Sky could win two WNBA championships and a Commissioner's Cup title. Plus, the Dream have play of the week, what to watch and what you missed.
A Russian official has said the U.S. must respect its laws with regards to WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia. Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that U.S. officials disrespected Russian law by characterizing Griner as being wrongfully detained, according to a report by ABC News. Zakharova also said…
The WNBA's history with Wisconsin players have included a No. 1 overall pick, three selections in 2019 and the state's all-time leading scorer.
Brittney Griner's absence from the 2022 ESPY Awards was noted by fellow athletes.
Elena Delle Donne finished with 25 points for Washington as the Mystics defeated the Liberty 78-69.
The Sparks finished their seven-game homestand with an 85-78 win over the Atlanta Dream, jumping into sixth place in the WNBA playoff race.
Candace Parker took home her fourth Best WNBA Player ESPY on Wednesday. It's the former Tennessee star's sixth ESPY award of her career.
WNBA star Brittney Griner remains wrongfully detained, according to the United States government. Here is a timeline of the major moments in her case.
Sabrina Ionescu is one triple-double away from record-breaking territory. Heres a look at every triple-double in WNBA history.
Detained WNBA star Brittney Griner was front and center at The ESPYS
Prominent US sports stars showed their support during Wednesday night’s ESPY awards for Olympic champion Brittney Griner, who is detained in Russia on drug charges. NBA star Stephen Curry hosted the awards show, which is often referred to as the Emmys of the sports world. Griner was arrested in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport over allegations she tried to bring cannabis oil into Russia.
With the Commissioner’s Cup showdown between the Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces coming up on Tuesday, Yahoo Sports WNBA writer Cassandra Negley explains why we may be seeing a WNBA Finals preview, and why the Chicago Sky may be on the right path for a repeat championship.
Curry urged "the entire global sports community to continue to stay energized on her behalf," while Rapinoe said Griner "deserves to be free."
