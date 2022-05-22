Emma Meesseman with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics

Associated Press

Albert Pujols hit two home runs, then caught the warmup tosses when star catcher Yadier Molina made his first pitching appearance to close out the St. Louis Cardinals' 18-4 romp over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Molina gave up a pair of homers and four runs while working the ninth inning, eventually completing the Cardinals' three-game sweep. Starter Steven Matz lasted only four pitches before being pulled with stiffness in his left shoulder.