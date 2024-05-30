Emma Hayes sets sights on Olympic ‘dream’ after starting work with United States

Emma Hayes has taken over as manager of the United States (The FA via Getty Images)

Emma Hayes has described getting the chance to lead the United States into the Olympics as a “dream” as the former Chelsea manager begins work in her new role.

Hayes concluded a trophy-laden stint in London with another WSL title at the end of the English domestic season, and has now moved to the US to take charge of the four-time World Cup winners.

The manager will oversee her first fixture against South Korea in Colorado on Saturday as preparations intensify for this summer’s Olympics.

The USA won four of the five gold medals in the competition between 1996 and 2012 and will be among the medal favourites at Paris 2024, but there is rebuilding to be done after a disappointing round of 16 exit at last year’s World Cup.

Hayes believes that a medal is within reach, though stressed that it will not define the early part of her tenure.

“We all know this is a nation that expects to win,” Hayes told the BBC. “It’s important that everyone here focusses on the processes and the steps that we need to take to be able to perform at the level that’s required to do that. It’s going to take time.

Emma Hayes guided Chelsea to five consecutive WSL titles (Getty Images)

“Going to the Olympics for me is a dream. I pinch myself that I get to lead the women’s US national team at the Paris Olympics.

“You spend so much time thinking that success is merely medals. For me it’s so much more than that.

“It’s being in the position I’m in and having the privilege to lead again another fabulous football team. That’s a gold medal for me, but if I am to get any medal in this tournament for sure it will be an unbelievable summer.”

Hayes’ side will take on Zambia in Nice in their first game at this summer’s Olympics, with Germany and Australia their other opponents in a tricky group.

The USWNT had reached the semi-finals of every World Cup until last year’s tournament exit on penalties to Sweden.

Despite some suggesting their period of dominance is over, Hayes insists that her new role remains the biggest in women’s football.

The United States were beaten on penalties by Sweden at last year’s World Cup (REUTERS)

“I don’t care what anyone says, it really is,” Hayes said.

“For me, it’s a little bit like Brazil in the men’s game. Historically what this team has stood for, what they have advocated for, what they have represented as women not just in this country but to the women’s game worldwide.

“It’s fitting for me to be with them and vice versa. I think we are coming together at the right time.”