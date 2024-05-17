Emma Hayes is a rarity – a Chelsea manager leaving on their own terms

Emma Hayes has turned Chelsea Women into serial winners during her 12-year reign - Getty Images/Justin Tallis

One of the most remarkable statistics around Emma Hayes is that since she was appointed by Chelsea in August 2012 the men’s team has gone through no fewer than 11 managers.

Another is that the Chelsea women’s team had not won anything before she took over. Since a relegation scare in her first season, they have earned six Women’s Super League titles, including four in a row since 2019-20, five FA Cups – including the double in three successive seasons – and two League Cups. In all there have been 15 trophies, more than one a year on average, which is an extraordinary haul. And she could sign off with a 16th on Saturday, with this season’s title race between Chelsea and Manchester City going down to the final day.

In 2022 Hayes was named Fifa’s Best Women’s Coach; no British manager has ever won the men’s equivalent. At one time she was also the only female manager in the WSL.

To survive that long at Chelsea shows what a good – and pragmatic, which is key – coach Hayes is and is also testimony to her remarkable resilience and undoubted tenacity. And she is ruthless. That was evident in the club’s 2022 DAZN documentary. In one clip Hayes gave a team talk in which she promised to replace her players and “find better ones” if they did not deliver.

During her time Hayes successfully dealt with the same ownership that so frustrated Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and, under the new regime, Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino. It points to a strong character but also a shrewd one. In fact, it is hard to recall any previous Chelsea manager leaving entirely on their own terms as Hayes is doing. That in itself is unprecedented at the club.

Hayes survived a decade of working under Roman Abramovich and, in doing so, not only brought success to Chelsea – a prerequisite to satisfy the Russian billionaire – but forced up the standards and the profile of the women’s game and investment in it. That will be her greatest legacy as well as, more specifically, what she leaves behind at Chelsea.

Emma Hayes celebrating the fifth of five Women's FA Cup successes, three of which were part of Doubles - PA/Adam Davy

The phrase “role model” is bandied around too easily in sport but Hayes has fulfilled that for women coaches, players and females wanting to be involved in football. Hayes gets it: from hiring pelvic floor coaches to training around menstrual cycles to backing studies on how female footballers suffer anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries. And to want to talk about these subjects.

In the past, even discussing women’s bodies and what is needed to perform in elite sport has almost been treated like a taboo. Now it is in the mainstream of high performance and has permeated its way through to every level, which societally has to be good for women’s – and girls’ – fitness, mental health and body confidence. We still live in an age when girls struggle to gain access to sport or are discouraged.

In doing so Hayes has successfully challenged stereotypes and there has also been some interesting cut-through to the men’s game – although the constant comparison between the two are wearisome. Nevertheless, Hayes has been a successful and popular pundit, not least when she joined ITV’s team for the men’s European Championship in 2021. She overturned yet more lazy tropes with her detailed tactical analysis.

Of course, Hayes has been one of very few women’s coaches linked to a job in the men’s game, although, typically, she quickly shut down talk of managing AFC Wimbledon in 2021 as an “insult” given they were struggling in League One and she was riding high with Chelsea. “Women’s football is something to celebrate, and the quality and the achievement of all the females I represent,” she said. “It’s an insult to them that we talk about women’s football being a step down.”

She is right. There will be those who continue to sneer about attendances, about the standard of women’s football, but that is born of ignorance. In Hayes there has been a champion on and off the pitch. Ask anyone to name a women’s football manager then it is her name that they will recall. Such has been her impact.

Hayes has been at the forefront of improving standards at the elite level of the women's game - Reuters/Paul Childs

Being opinionated and headstrong has also led to her saying some strange things recently: from her criticism of “inappropriate” player-player relationships – which she later said she let herself down by saying – to her unfair and dangerous comments about “male aggression” and pushing Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall, then oddly reading a Robert Frost poem in a press conference instead of simply apologising.

The 47-year-old should not be defined by those unedifying moments but they are undeniable and, maybe, especially with Eidevall, gave an insight into what a fierce competitor she is. She is opinionated and a plain speaker – which is great and refreshing – but on these occasions she was in the wrong. However, the incidents should not form part of her legacy. That would be petty, even if she could have done serious damage to Eidevall’s career.

The only trophy that has eluded Hayes at Chelsea is the Champions League and maybe the pressure and strain of fighting on all fronts this season, and with injuries biting hard, got to her. There was edge to that rivalry with Eidevall.

As she heads to the United States, which remains her spiritual and formative home, Hayes must be talked about for not just what she won and the standards she set at Chelsea but for how much she achieved in propelling the women’s game forward.

She has been honoured and recognised for that – and rightly so – and now she takes on the role of head coach of the US women’s team, the number one job in the world. It is another recognition of how highly she is thought of. She is the second Englishwoman to do so – after Jill Ellis, but Ellis spent her whole career in America.

Hayes will always be remembered for success and silverware – and for being a pioneer. Every sport misses its big personalities and the WSL is about to lose its biggest ever. There will be a significant gap to fill.

WSL final day permutations – and prediction

Chelsea will be crowned Women’s Super League champions on Saturday at Old Trafford if they match or better Manchester City’s result at Villa Park. Chelsea, who go into the final day top of the table on goal difference, are away to Women’s FA Cup winners Manchester United while City travel to seventh-placed Aston Villa, with both matches kicking off at 3pm.

If both trophy-chasing teams win, Chelsea will secure their fifth consecutive WSL title unless City’s winning margin is at least three goals greater than Chelsea’s. For example, if Chelsea were to win 1-0, only a 4-0 win or greater would be enough for City to lift the trophy.

The one unlikely exception is if City win by a margin of only two goals greater than Chelsea’s while also matching the London side’s overall number of goals scored this season. For example, if Chelsea were to win 1-0, an improbable 7-4 victory (or greater) for City. In that scenario, both teams would be level on goal difference, goals scored and matches won so the title would go down to the head-to-head record between the two sides, which is in City’s favour as they have taken four points from their league games against Chelsea this term.

If both teams were to lose, City can win the title if their margin of defeat is sufficiently narrower than Chelsea’s.

If both teams draw, Chelsea will retain the title on goal difference.

Telegraph Sport prediction

It is certainly not guaranteed that both title-chasing teams will win their matches. Chelsea have arguably the harder fixture, but Aston Villa did win against Manchester City at home last season. If both teams end up chasing goal difference in the second half, a big disadvantage for Gareth Taylor’s team is the absence of WSL top goalscorer Khadija “Bunny” Shaw through injury. Based on their track record of seemingly always finding a way to get the job done when it matters most – and as they have a chance to give Emma Hayes a dream send-off – I have to give the slight edge to Chelsea.

