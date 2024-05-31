Emma Hayes Is Now The Highest-Paid Women's Soccer Coach In The World



The U.S. Women’s National Team is gearing up for the Summer Olympics, and is now under new management. Legendary coach Emma Hayes, 47, just joined the team, and her hiring has gotten plenty of buzz in the soccer world.

Emma is taking over after former coach Vlatko Andonovski resigned last August following the team's disappointing showing at the World Cup. She will be in charge of her first game as head coach on June 1 when the U.S. takes on South Korea in a friendly match in Commerce City, Colorado.

So who is Emma Hayes and why is everyone so excited about her? Here’s what you need to know.

Emma Hayes is a legendary Chelsea coach.

Emma was a coach with Chelsea in the U.K. for 12 years, and has been coaching since she was 20, according to The Coaches’ Voice. She had a ton of success there..

“I knew the trophies would come,” she said in an essay for The Coaches’ Voice. “It was always going to happen, because this was absolutely my calling.”

Chelsea is replacing Emma with Sonia Bompastor, who previously coached at Lyon, according to The Athletic.

She’s won the FA Super League seven times.

The FA Super League is the highest level of women’s football in England and features 12 professional teams. Emma won five consecutive titles with Chelsea, according to the BBC, and has won the title seven times overall.

Emma became the "highest-paid women’s soccer coach in the world” with the USWNT.

Clearly, Emma knows her way around a soccer field, and she’s apparently being compensated well for coming to America. U.S. Soccer confirmed that Emma will be “the highest paid women’s soccer coach in the world,” with multiple sources telling Yahoo Sports that her salary will be similar to the $1.6 million that men’s coach Gregg Berhalter makes. (The exact number won’t become public until 2025 or 2026.



She's from England, and has coached in the U.S. before.

Emma was born in London, per NBC. “I’m lucky to be born in England, but made in America," she told the New York Times.

While going to college in Liverpool, England, Emma coached the women’s soccer team at the school from 1997-99. After that, she moved back to London to help develop young players at Corydon and Crystal Palace. She then got her first gig as a head soccer coach in 2001 by becoming the manager of the Long Island Lady Riders in the USL W-League.

Her greatest accomplishment is her son, Harry.

Emma has done a lot in her career, but she told The Guardian in 2021 that her son is her biggest accomplishment.

“He watches her on the telly but he just wants to get in the telly,” her sister Rebecca said. “You ask Harry: ‘What is Mummy?’, and he says, ‘A winner!’”

The USWNT is already in her corner.

USWNT stars seem pretty pumped to have Emma come on board.

"Anyone in the soccer world knows Emma Hayes," Sophia Smith told ESPN. "She's a legend and her resume speaks for itself. We all just trust her. Obviously trust is something you build. What she's done for the game and for the sport, we all trust her and are excited about her. I'm sure we'll learn a lot in the next week. We already have learned a lot in the first few days.”

Mallory Swanson also said that the team is “focused and ready and excited for this new opportunity.” She added, “with that comes everyone getting on the same page and learning together and growing together.”

I can't wait to see what happens next!

