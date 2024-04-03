Emma Hayes: No FA action over Chelsea boss' 'shove' on Arsenal's Jonas Eidevall

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes will face no action after she appeared to shove Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall at the end of Sunday's League Cup final, the Football Association has said.

Hayes appeared to push away Eidevall at full-time of Arsenal's 1-0 victory.

It followed a touchline altercation during the game between the two managers and Chelsea player Erin Cuthbert.

Hayes later accused Eidevall of "male aggression".

Eidevall called that language "irresponsible".

When asked what happened, Hayes said: "I am not down for male aggression on the touchline. I told him this."

Eidevall said he did not feel "comfortable with the label".

The Swede said the situation with Cuthbert arose because the teams had disagreed about whether there should be a multi-ball system when the ball went out.

Eidevall was booked for the incident but Hayes later said she believed he should have been dismissed.