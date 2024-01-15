Emma Finucane: World and European sprint champion hopes to thrive on favourite tag at Olympics

Emma Finucane won two bronze medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games for Wales

Welsh track cyclist Emma Finucane hopes she can thrive on the pressure of being a medal favourite at the Olympics after winning gold and two silvers in Europe.

Finucane's "unbelievable" week at the European Track Cycling Championships included women's keirin and team sprint silvers and individual sprint gold.

It caps a remarkable six months for the Carmarthen-born cyclist, who also took gold in the women's sprint at the Cycling World Championships in August.

"It's been surreal," said Finucane.

"I didn't expect all this to happen so quickly in my career. To win three medals at the European Championships was amazing.

"I wasn't sure what form I'd be in and where the other nations would be so to come away with two silvers and a gold was unbelievable."

Winning the gold meant Finucane, 21, became Britain's first female European sprint champion.

"Loads of people were messaging me saying, 'No-one's ever done this, you've made history'. I was super proud to do that," said Finucane.

"I really, really wanted the gold. Coming into it as world champion, there was a lot of expectation and pressure.

"I was happy I could deliver on the day, and deliver on the expectation of winning.

"The keirin was an amazing race, but they were all really special. It was just such a special week for Great Britain and GB sprinting for women so I'm really proud.

"To contribute towards a record-breaking achievement (for Great Britain) was insane."

Britain ended with six golds and 14 medals overall in the Netherlands - their best tally at a European Championships.

Finucane says the success will help give Great Britain momentum ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which start in July.

And she hopes she can live with the "favourite" tag for the Games - and the pressure that comes with it - after her heroics at world and European level.

"The Olympics is the pinnacle of track cycling and GB have really put their foot down at the Europeans, picking up medals left, right and centre," said Finucane.

"I loved it. Hopefully we can carry on the momentum over the year leading into the Olympics.

"Getting to the Olympics is one dream of mine. Competing for medals and winning is another dream.

"I'm just going to take each race as it comes. I learnt a lot about myself at the Euros because, being world champion, I went into it as the favourite, and I overcame the pressure and the fears and how to deal with that.

"It's a pretty cool feeling. I love the feeling of having to perform under pressure. Having to go up to the start line when all the girls are looking at you and thinking, 'She can do this!' and then having to perform. It's mentally challenging but that side of it is really exciting.

"I'll keep building up the confidence. Hopefully I get selected for the Olympics - I think we find out in June. I guess I'll just keep channelling my nerves and pressure in the lead up and see what happens."

An amazing 2023 also saw Finucane win the BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year award, but she says going to Paris this summer would eclipse the lot.

"It'll mean everything to be selected, a dream come true. I've dreamt of this since I was 10, since I was a girl riding my bike around Carmarthen," she said.

"I never knew where my career could go. To be even trying to put my foot in for Paris at 21, I didn't think that was possible.

"Overall, the last few years have been a whirlwind. I'm riding my bike as my job - I can't believe this is my life!"