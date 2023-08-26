Emma Bunton’s son Beau dating daughter of a Hollywood actor

Emma Bunton’s son Beau is dating Martin Freeman’s daughter Grace (ES Composite)

Emma Bunton’s son Beau has revealed he has a girlfriend and like him, she has famous parents.

Beau Bunton Jones is the eldest son of the 47-year-old former Spice Girl and her 4-year-old Damage singer husband Jade Jones.

Beau took to social media earlier this month to mark his 16th birthday with a slew of images from his special day, including one where he wraps his arms around a blonde-haired girl while posing for a mirror selfie.

While her face is partially obscured, he has since tagged Grace Freeman, 15, in the candid snap, who is the daughter of renowned actor Martin Freeman.

Beau Bunton Jones posed for a picture with Grace Freeman on Instagram (Instagram @beaubuntonjones)

Martin, 51, whose acting credits include Sherlock, The Hobbit, Black Pantha: Wakanda Forever and The Office, shares Grace with his 51-year-old actress ex-wfe Amanda Abbington.

Grace gave Beau’s post the seal of approval by replying in the comments section: “happy birthday,” followed by a red love heart emoji.

It comes after Emma shared a rare snap with her son as she celebrated his GCSE success on Thursday.

The Wannabe hit-maker rarely shares pictures of Beau, or his younger brother Tate, 12, online, but made an exception for the special ocassion.

Grace Freeman (far right) is the daughter of actor Martin Freeman (second left) (Getty Images)

On Instagram, she wrote: “Diving into the future! You smashed it @beaubuntonjones We are so proud of you. Love you to bits. Xxx”.