Eminem vs. Vivek is only the latest spat between musicians and politicians

Eminem and Vivek Ramaswamy. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters, Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy made news by rapping the Eminem hit “Lose Yourself” to an audience at the Iowa State Fair. The moment went viral and seemed to speak to Ramaswamy’s audacity and youth, which stand out in a field dominated by older rivals.

Only Eminem himself was not a fan, telling Ramaswamy on Monday to stop using his song. It was only the latest instance of a popular musician informing a politician — often, a conservative — that they do not want their music politicized.

The rise of ‘Da Vek’

Biotech millionaire and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy raps to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" at the conclusion of one of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' "Fair-Side Chats" at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Ramaswamy first started rapping at Harvard as “Da Vek,” using the musical genre to spread his libertarian beliefs. He has been open about his love of rap, though many other Republican presidential candidates favor country music. Those other candidates are also all older than Ramaswamy, and white, when it comes to the 2024 field.

A child of Indian immigrant parents who was raised in Ohio, Ramaswamy combines contemporary cultural sensibilities with a hard-edged conservative message. In late July, he performed a freestyle rap on Fox & Friends. Though the performance was widely mocked on social media, it also separated Ramaswamy from candidates like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the onetime establishment darling who has shown little charisma on the campaign trail and has seen enthusiasm for his candidacy plummet.

Ramaswamy has defended his love of rap as a classically American pursuit. “There’s no such thing as one rap community,” he told The New York Times after his viral performance at the Iowa State Fair.

No more, says Eminem

Inductee Eminem performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Eminem may not be the most politically engaged musician, but he is also not shy about his opinions, either.

On Monday, the Detroit rapper told the Washington hopeful that he will have to find another song to sing on his way to the White House. In a letter from Broadcast Music Incorporated, which manages the rights to Eminem’s songs, the campaign was notified that the licensing agreement it had signed in late May has been canceled.

“To the American people’s chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real slim shady,” a Ramaswamy spokesperson told NBC Newsn, referencing Eminem’s alter ego and nickname (his real name is Marshall B. Mathers, III).

Rap and politics

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with rapper Kanye West and others in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., Oct. 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

In early 2017, Snoop Dogg was criticized for a video in which he appeared to point a gun at a cartoonish figure resembling Trump. In response, the president called for “jail time.”

Later that year, at a hip-hop awards show hosted by Black Entertainment Television, or BET, Emimem lit into then-president Trump with a freestyle rap. “We love our military. We love our country. But we f*cking hate Trump,” he freestyled.

Perhaps the most famous confrontation between a rapper and politician had taken place in 2005, when Kanye West, known now a Ye, said that “George Bush does not care about Black people” during a live telethon to support the victims of Hurricane Katrina.

In an unlikely twist, West would become something of an ally to Trump, meeting with him in the Oval Office in 2018, where he launched into an extended, widely-mocked rant.

A few rappers, including Lil Pump and Lil Wayne, have voiced support for Trump, but most of the hip-hop community was firmly against his administration.

The Boss would like a word

U.S. President Barack Obama (C) waves on stage with rapper Jay-Z and musician Bruce Springsteen (R) at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2012, on the eve of the U.S. presidential elections. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Ramaswamy can at least take solace in the fact that he joins a long line of political candidates who have been told by musicians to stop using their music at events. Most (though not all) those politicians have been Republicans, which may reflect the fact that since the rise of the counterculture in the 1960s, popular music has been largely aligned with liberal sensibilities.

In 1984, Ronald Reagan referenced Bruce Springsteen at a campaign stop in Hammonton, N.J. — the home state of The Boss. His recent hit album “Born in the U.S.A.” was also celebrated by conservative columnist George Will. Springsteen would not emerge as a political voice for years to come, but he didn’t like being enlisted by Republicans, whom he blamed for many of the crises the hardscrabble characters in his songs struggled to overcome.

“I think people have a need to feel good about the country they live in. But what’s happening, I think, is that that need — which is a good thing — is getting manipulated and exploited,” he told Rolling Stone at the time.

Springsteen also had a zealous fan in Chris Christie, who governed New Jersey between 2010 and 2018. By then, Springsteen — an outspoken supporter of then-President Obama — made no effort to hide his politics, trolling Christie in a humorous song about his Bridgegate scandal.

In 2008, folk singer Jackson Browne said it was “entirely reprehensible” for Sen. John McCain of Arizona, then seeking the Republican presidential nomination, to use his song “Running on Empty” in a campaign ad. McCain was also criticized by the Foo Fighters for using their song “My Hero.”

During his first two presidential campaigns, Trump was fond of using the music of the Rolling Stones, in particular the song “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” an arguably odd choice for a politician fond of making grandiose promises.

The Stones told him to stop.

