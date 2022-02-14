Eminem Kneels During Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Eminem appears to take a knee during his Super Bowl halftime performance of "Lose Yourself."
Keep up with all the action as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams square off in Super Bowl 56.
Super Bowl LVI is about to kick off in just a few moments and it’s time to find out whether the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams will come away with the Lombardi Trophy this year. Will Matthew Stafford lead the Rams to their second Super Bowl win in franchise history? Or will Joe
There are tons of options for streaming Super Bowl LVI online, plus some free (and legal) options as well.
Kickoff for Super Bowl 2022 is just moments away and the game is airing LIVE on NBC and Peacock with coverage beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Big Game this year including the date, start time, teams playing, halftime show, national anthem, TV
Super Bowl LVI is just about to kick off and this year’s pregame entertainment including the performance of the national anthem is set. Grammy Award-nominated country music artist Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem ahead of kickoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Super Bowl 2022
The Colts appear ready to cut bait on quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz will probably be traded or released by March 18, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN. The reason March 18 is significant is that Wentz’s contract calls for his full $22 million base salary to be guaranteed, and for him to receive a $6.29 [more]
Former Ravens inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan has found a new NFL job
Colt McCoy tried to encourage a banged-up Murray to take the final snaps of the game. Murray would not.
Hip-hop stars will perform on one of the world’s biggest stages as millions tune in to watch live
The second half of Super Bowl 2022 is about to start as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are playing on football’s biggest stage. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about how to watch the 2022 Super Bowl including every TV and live streaming option on devices such as
This is as obvious as penalties get.
After a season of swings and shifts (and a few questionable calls) the Rams face off against the Bengals for the 2022 Super Bowl trophy
He’s retired, for now. He’s under contract with the Buccaneers, for now. The question is whether Tom Brady will stay retired — and whether the Buccaneers will make irreversible plans for life without him before he potentially unretires. Six days after the First Annual Brady Retirement Watch ended, Brady himself commenced the First Annual Brady [more]
Watch Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow arrives for the Super Bowl 2022 in a stylish black and white suit before facing the L.A. Rams.
As the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams battle it out for a chance to win Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, five music legends will be getting ready to take the stage for the halftime show live on NBC and Peacock. Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary
The Carolina Panthers thought they secured Matthew Stafford but was blindsided when the Detroit Lions traded with the Los Angeles Rams
Can the Bengals pull off the magical finish in the Super Bowl?
Andrew Whitworth, 40, is one of the LA Rams' most important players. As he ages in the league, he has taken a stricter approach to his lifestyle.
The Patriots' coaching staff is getting is extremely thin on the offensive side.
Peterson was reportedly taken off his flight at LAX on Sunday morning,