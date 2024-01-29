Eminem flips off 49ers fans in stands during Detroit Lions' NFC title game

Eminem, the Detroit Lions' biggest celebrity super fan, isn't interested in any pleasantries with opposing fanbases, bringing the same angry energy and trademark scowl to fandom that he brought to his raps that made him famous.

Sitting in a suite at Levi's Stadium, Eminem started going at it with San Francisco 49ers fans in the stands during the Lions' NFC championship game in Santa Clara. Eminem was pictured from the stands delivering his patented double middle fingers to the sea of red jerseys looking up at him.

Eminem was wearing black, but it was a Lions shirt accompanied by a gray Lions hat instead of his normal hoodie.

.@Eminem at the game today. Full on mood! pic.twitter.com/LXV2BcGWRr — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) January 29, 2024

It's not clear when the picture was taken, but Mr. Mathers has to like what he's been seeing from the Lions so far. The Lions raced out to a 24-7 lead by halftime in a dominant opening 30 minutes.

The Lions ran all over the 49ers, rushing for 148 yards and three touchdowns from three different players — David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams. The defense has done its part, holding the 49ers to one touchdown, a missed field goal and an interception by Malcolm Rodriguez to build the lead.

If the Lions can hold onto the lead to secure their first-ever trip to the Super Bowl, not only will it be a rematch between Detroit and the Kansas City Chiefs from their Week 1 duel, but it will also pit Eminem versus Taylor Swift as the battle of celebrity superfan musicians.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Eminem flips off 49ers fans at Detroit Lions' NFC championship game