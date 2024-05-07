Emily Sindoni to compete for Elmira College wrestling

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga’s Emily Sindoni is coming back home to showcase her talent in wrestling.

Sindoni will transfer to Elmira College and wrestle for the Soaring Eagles next season. Emily will enter her sophomore campaign next year after spending her first collegiate season at D’Youville University in Buffalo. One of the most sought after recruits in the country in women’s wrestling, Sindoni won national and state championships during her years at Tioga High School.

18 Sports confirmed the news with Sindoni’s family Tuesday afternoon. It’s a move that instantly benefits Sindoni and Elmira College wrestling. Sindoni was a Scholar All-American for D’Youville and is a proud inductee of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Upstate New York Chapter.

A local and national standout in wrestling, Sindoni has served as a focal point of dreaming big in the sport. Stay with 18 Sports for more on Sindoni on her next move to compete on the mat for the Soaring Eagles.

(PHOTO: Elmira College Athletics)

