Emily Ryan's big night propels Iowa State women's basketball to win over Northern Iowa

AMES – After missing the first nine games of the season, the plan has been to ease Iowa State point guard Emily Ryan back into things. Ryan, who has been under a minutes restriction, has come off the bench as she slowly gets acclimated in her return.

But, the Cyclones star is making the most of the chances she has. Ryan had the best game of her young season, helping Iowa State overcome a slow start during an 87-70 victory over Northern Iowa at Hilton Coliseum Wednesday night. Iowa State improved to 7-4 on the season. Northern Iowa fell to 1-8.

Audi Crooks and Kelsey Joens both scored 16 points for the Cyclones. Maya McDermott tallied 30 points for Northern Iowa. But Ryan, appearing in just her second game of the season after dealing with what Cyclones coach Bill Fennelly called a lower leg injury, was one of the biggest stars of the game.

"I don't know how the game would have gone but you could make a case that if she doesn't play, we don't win," Fennelly said. "And I don't know that you'd be wrong. Those were a pretty impressive 15 minutes).

Ryan scored 11 points, handed out four assists and grabbed two rounds in just 15:48 on the floor. She provided a big boost off the bench as Iowa State struggled through the early portions of its final non-conference contest of the season. The Cyclones and Panthers were deadlocked at 16 after the first quarter and were battling through the start of the second quarter.

Then, Ryan stepped up with a huge couple of possessions. Ryan knocked down a 3-pointer to give Iowa State a 21-20 lead. On the next possession, she grabbed a steal, took it across the court and made a layup to push Iowa State's lead to three. The two baskets were the start of what turned into an 11-3 run that moved the Cyclones' lead to 29-23.

"Emily's a great leader," Joens said. "When she's on the court, she helps direct us where to be, what to do. So, just having her out on the court is a huge, huge success to us."

Northern Iowa stayed within striking distance of Iowa State for most of the second and third quarters, thanks to the big night from McDermott and Rachael Heittola, who added 16 points. But the Panthers could never really get back into it after the big run by the Cyclones. Addy Brown added 11 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Iowa State. Isnelle Natabou chipped in with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Cyclones.

"I'm proud of our team," Fennelly said. "I'm proud of the way we competed against a really good team. It was a team effort. We had a lot of people contribute."

Northern Iowa was without its biggest star...and it showed

Northern Iowa sorely missed star Grace Boffeli, who sat out another game with an injury. The forward has been limited to just six games this season and would have had a major impact for the Panthers on Wednesday night. She was a big factor in last season’s showdown with Iowa State, tallying 26 points and grabbing seven rebounds in Northern Iowa’s 88-85 loss. Boffeli, the Missouri Valley Conference Preseason Player of the Year, was a big reason why Northern Iowa was picked to win the league.

"I'm just telling you, that team is going to be a real tough out in the Valley and anyone who looks at their record and doesn't think that is going to pay the price for it," Fennelly said.

What a night for Kelsey Joens

The Iowa State freshman had one of the best games of her young college career. The Iowa City native tallied 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field including 3-of-4 from 3-point range. Joens also had five rebounds in helping Iowa State's big second-half surge over the Panthers. Fennelly praised Joens and her work ethic, often showing up first to team shootaround. He added that her success will lead to more playing time moving forward.

"Tonight was her night," Fennelly said.

Maya McDermott delivered a memorable performance

The former Johnston High School standout showed Iowa State right away that the Cyclones were going to have their hands full. McDermott was on her game from the start, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers early and guiding the Panthers to a 7-0 run to open the game. She rarely missed the rest of the night, tallying a game-high 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field including 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

"I don't like to compare people but if you just sat in the seats and didn't know any better, she played like (Iowa star) Caitlin Clark, when you really think about it," Fennelly said. "And we tried to guard her like we did Caitlin."

Iowa State ends the non-conference season on a high note

Iowa State wasn't perfect, but the dominating win was a good way for the Cyclones to close out the non-conference portion of their schedule. There was certainly a lot to like. Iowa State shot 50.8% (30-for-59) from the field including 50% (11-for-22) from 3-point range. The Cyclones had a balanced offensive attack with six players reaching double figures in scoring as well. Iowa State also outrebounded Northern Iowa, 49-25. Iowa State is off until Dec. 30. That's when the Cyclones open Big 12 Conference play with a trip to Oklahoma State.

"Our kids had a really good non-conference," Fennelly said. "They deserve a break. I'm proud of what they did."

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He's the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com or 515-284-8468.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Emily Ryan guides Iowa State women to victory over Northern Iowa