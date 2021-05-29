Emily Robinson interview: Meet the Harlequins back rower and carpenter out for Premier 15s glory

Emily Robinson. - Heathcliff O'Malley

Emily Robinson always intended to take unpaid leave this week. So determined is the Harlequins back rower to help her side secure a first Premier 15s title at their third time of asking against Saracens on Sunday, that her day job as a carpenter simply had to take a backseat.

Carrying out timber repairs and large-scale refurbishments on listed buildings, she decided, would not bode well ahead of the most high profile fixture in women’s top flight rugby.

It was an easy decision, one that was based on past experiences in a breakout season which saw the 20-year-old included in England's Six Nations squad earlier this year. Robinson laughs down the phone as she recalls her exhaustion at trying to balance England training camps and her day job last autumn.

“I was absolutely shattered,” she says. “I’d be up at 6am for work the next day, finish at half four, then drive to training, train, get back home at 11pm, have a shower and do exactly the same the next day,” she says.

“When you’re in the swing of it, you’re just determined to do it. But looking back, I think, 'Oh my god, I was sleeping probably five or six hours a night, that’s nowhere near enough for an elite athlete.'”

Such is the gruelling reality the majority of players in women’s rugby's top flight still face. Ironically, Robinson actually never set out to be a carpenter. As a schoolgirl she remembers drawing a picture of Jessica Ennis-Hill, the former British Olympic heptathlon champion, “and wanting to be like her.” Carpentry and rugby, however, have become intrinsically linked throughout her life. She cites her early experiences at Hove Rugby Club, where she started playing with boys as six-year-old, as key in preparing her for a traditionally male vocation.

“When I did start to go to work I was a bit like, ‘Woah, I really am the only girl and it is different.’ But I get on with boys really well. It’s quite a good balance really, it’s quite nice to be playing with girls in an all-girl team,” says Robinson, who draws similarities between her double life.

“I do a lot of repairs on old timber, oak-framed houses, we’ve done a few new builds as well. It’s sort of the whole scope of building and carpentry. You get to know everything that’s going on - you might not be taking part in it all, [but] you can see the whole scope of what’s being done. Say if you’re a rugby player, you’re not just doing scrums, or looking at the breakdown, you get to play the full 80 [minutes] you get to do all of it.”

Women working in the carpentry and building trade might still be something of a rarity, but at Harlequins, the profession is in fact a popular career choice. Robinson is one of three who featured in the side’s semi-final win over Wasps last weekend, with Katy Mew and Fi Fletcher also chiselling away at their rugby and nailing down another job.

For Robinson, working in a male dominated profession requires extra musculature to navigate occasional sexism. “It doesn’t bother me,” she affirms. “Whether it’s things like, ‘Oh, are you sure you want to take that load?’ or ‘Can you do that?’ Most of the time it’s in good faith and I always choose to take it the right way.”

It is a mature attitude, although there is a sense that Robinson’s days in the trade might already be numbered: being surrounded by nine full-time professionals at Harlequins has only wetted her appetite for professional rugby.

“Once you get a taste of it, and once you realise you can improve so much when you’re in that environment because the standard is so high, you have to meet it, you can’t drop off,” she says.

“If I get to the point where I am lucky enough to be a full time rugby player, I won’t discard what I’ve got in the locker. I’ll always have my carpentry qualifications and I think I can use them in other senses.”

Beth Wilcock (L) and Emily Robinson of Harlequins Women tackle Ellie Kildunne of Wasps FC Ladies during the Harlequins Women v Wasps FC Ladies Allianz Premier 15s Semi Final at Twickenham Stoop on May 22, 2021 in London, England. - GETTY IMAGES

She counts her younger sister, Flo, who has earned her own plaudits this season as Exeter Chiefs’ rising scrum-half, as another tool in her armoury. In a season which has become quite the family affair for the Robinsons, Flo was also called up to England’s Six Nations squad.

“With Flo, there’s no one I want to succeed more. We push each other on,” says Robinson. “I’ll watch all of her games, she’ll watch all of mine.”

It is little wonder that her younger sister has rallied a group of Chiefs players to travel to the Premier 15s final at Gloucester’s Kingsholm stadium on Sunday to cheer on her sister in what will be the biggest game of her career. “There’s so much pressure on games like this,” adds Robinson, “but it’s really exciting. It’s why we play.”

Analysis: where the Premier 15s final will be won and lost

By Fiona Tomas

Harlequins must nullify Poppy Cleall and her telepathic play with Marlie Packer

Having been tipped as one of the best players in the world, Saracens’ ball-wrecking No.8 Cleall has been the spine of her side’s attacking forward play this season. Many wondered how Saracens - who boast one of the most dominant packs in the league - would adapt to the Covid law variations that were brought in at the start of the season, which prevent teams from setting up driving mauls between the 22s from a line-out. When Cleall isn’t seen wheeling out from the base of a scrum to score - as she did when both sides last met in a 17-17 draw in March - her sublime offloading skills are on show and it is the industrious Packer who is always tracking her. “She lifts the whole squad,” Packer said of Cleall earlier this week. “I love playing with her because I feel like we just bounce off each other. I read what she’s doing, she can read what I’m doing, so it works really well.”

Will Harlequins’ back line fire without Jess Breach?

Breach’s footwork on show for her dazzling try in Harlequins’ semi-final win over Wasps earned the plaudits of Telegraph columnist Brian Moore last week. Having picked up an injury in this encounter, the speedster has been cruelly ruled out of Sunday’s game, giving Cowell, who is no stranger to Harlequins' free-flowing, expansive brand of rugby, a chance to shine. Harlequins are also boosted by the return of GB sevens star Chloe Rollie at full-back.

The scrum-half battle: Leanne Riley v Emma Swords

Harlequins’ Riley has had a spring in her step since recovering from foot surgery last summer. The feisty No 9 has been clinical in exploiting defensive gaps all season and having cemented her status as England’s first-choice scrum-half, she is not lacking in confidence. Riley will be key if Harlequins want to get inside Saracens’ heads and if she gets a sniff of the tryline, she will pounce. Swords has been equally impressive in her second stint at Saracens. Having spent the curtailed 2019-20 season with Harlequins, she could have the edge over Riley, who is itching to rewrite the script having tasted defeat in Harlequins' previous two finals.

Leanne Riley of Harlequins looks on during the Harlequins Women v Wasps FC Ladies Allianz Premier 15s Semi Final at Twickenham Stoop on May 22, 2021 in London, England. - GETTY IMAGES

The forward battle: Amy Cokayne v May Campbell

Cleall and Saracens hooker May Campbell have amassed 34 tries between them this season, as the league’s second and third top try scorers respectively with 17-apiece. The pair crashing over from close range has been a defining feature of Saracens play all season. Alex Austerberry’s side are famed for their dangerous driving mauls inside the 22 and this will be a big test for Quins, who have their own weapon in their armoury: England international Amy Cokayne, whose line-out execution has been pinpoint all season and will be crucial if Harlequins are to be third time lucky.

Emily Scott leading Harlequins' changed half-back partnership

Experience will be key if Harlequins want to break their duck against a physical Saracens side. It is little wonder that head coach Gerard Mullen has chosen Emily Scott at fly-half over 20-year-old youngster Ellie Green - an intriguing choice given Green’s meteoric development over the past season. She was included as a development player in England’s Six Nations squad this year and last week earned her 50th appearance for the club, despite still being only 20. Scott, a 38-capped England international who represented Great Britain sevens squad at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has played full-back when Green is on the pitch and is sure to bring a level head to a big occasion.

Match details

When: Sunday May 30, kick-off 4pm

Where: Kingsholm Stadium

How to watch: BT Sport 1 HD or BT Sport app

Teams:

Saracens: 15. Sarah McKenna 14. Sydney Gregson 13. Hannah Casey 12. Holly Aitchison 11. Lotte Clapp (c) 10. Zoe Harrison 9. Emma Swords 1. Hannah Botterman 2. May Campbell 3. Bryony Cleall 4. Sophie de Goede 5. Emma Taylor 6. Vicky Fleetwood 7. Marlie Packer 8. Poppy Cleall

Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Rocky Clark, Donna Rose, Rosie Galligan, Georgia Evans, Eloise Hayward, Alysha Corrigan, Rachel Laqertabua.

Harlequins: 15. Chloe Rollie 14. Heather Cowell 13. Lagi Tuima 12. Rachel Burford (c) 11. Beth Wilcock 10. Emily Scott 9. Leanne Riley 1. Vickii Cornborough 2. Amy Cokayne 3. Shaunagh Brown 4. Abbie Ward 5. Fi Fletcher 6. Lauren Brooks 7. Katy Mew 8. Sarah Beckett

Replacements: Rosie Dobson, Trove Viksten, Chloe Edwards, Alex Eddie, Emily Robinson, Lucy Packer, Ellie Green, Izzy Mayhew.