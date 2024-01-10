Emily Ratajkowski's diet and workout regime may be the most relatable thing ever

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

She’s a successful actor, author and podcaster, but when Emily Ratajkowski first burst into public consciousness, she was best known for her modelling – and her enviable physique.

It’s totally normal to have an interest in how celebrities stay in shape, particularly if you’re a fan of theirs. However, we have to add a reminder that Em Rata is more than just her appearance, which she wrote about at length in her book of essays, My Body).

But when a celebrity is known for their looks, it’s natural to be intrigued to find out a little more about how they take care of themselves – and can even give you some #inspo. So if you are keen to see how one of the world’s biggest models keeps fit, we’ve got you covered.

And Emily’s diet and fitness routine isn’t the usual Los Angeles fare of cleansing juices and woo-woo classes. In fact, it may not be too dissimilar to your own regime…

What is Emily Ratajkowski’s workout routine?

Yoga is key

If you think Em Rata’s abs were made by sweating it out in the gym, then you’d be wrong. In fact, the model, 32, demands a slower pace when it comes to fitness.

“I really like being outside and doing yoga, so I do a lot of hiking in L.A.,” she told InStyle. “I have a yoga studio really close to my house that I go to like once a week.”

She added to the New York Times that she’s just not big into going to the gym.

“I don’t have a trainer…I’m just not a crazy fitness person. I’m definitely an outlier in the industry,” she said.

But the occasional Zumba class keeps her strong

When Em does grace the gym, she’s admitted she does struggle to motivate herself, so she prefers to go to a class.

She partnered with STRONG by Zumba, a high-intensity program focused on both cardio and strength training and a new take on the iconic 90s dance classes (think leg warmers and spandex, guys).

“I am also someone who, even in a class, will get chatty and [distracted]. I think that’s the great thing about STRONG — the music keeps me really focused and in the zone,” she told InStyle in 2022. “You just feel like you're, you know, Superwoman really pushing herself. You end up working harder and it's a better, more intense workout, without even noticing.”

Balancing mental and physical

For Emily, life is about finding that vital balance, with working out helping the star to switch off.

“For me, the way I sleep afterward is one of the main reasons to work out,” she told InStyle. “I am always on my phone working and I think that's affected my sleep. I'm also really light-sensitive.

“When I work out, it's better than taking a melatonin. Because my body has worked hard, my brain finally rests and I think that is so valuable in this day and age — not to sound like an old geezer, but truly I feel that way.”

What is Emily Ratajkowski’s diet like?

Pastries for breakfast

She might be one of the best supermodels in the biz, but even Em Rata cannot resist the sirens call of a morning pastry – a girl after our own hearts.

“Every day I go to Blacktop Coffee and get this pastry called kouign-amann with my black coffee,” she told Harper’s Bazaar US.

What is a kouign-amann, I hear you ask? Well, it’s layered pastry with a caramalised outside, with plenty of butter and sugar. Think of it as the world’s most indulgent croissant.

Lighter lunches

Emily may treat herself to an indulgent brekkie, but she does tend to have a lighter lunch, particularly when on a shoot.

“It’s usually a salad or a sandwich,” she told Bazaar. “If I'm on set, I'll have catering, but I'm well-behaved with that stuff. It's easy to go crazy – they know how to feed you.”

Dinners out

For Em, her evening meal is her social time.

“Dinner is my time to be social and catch up with people,” she explains to Bazaar. “I love this Italian restaurant downtown called Bestia. It’s kind of fun, and they have good cocktails and wine.”

If she’s not fancying a carb heavy meal, then Emily will turn to vegan restaurant Café Gratitude, or Japanese cuisine.

“There's amazing sushi at this tiny place called Mako in Little Tokyo. And I also love uni. Anything with uni in it is great for me.”

She adds if she is cooking at home, she will head straight for some protein.

“I'm a carnivore,” she told Elle US. “I really like to eat meat. I crave iron so I am definitely not the kind of person who you will find eating a salad. I like to keep it really balanced to give my body energy and also be healthy.

“I cook a lot, so that really helps: You know how much salt and sugar and all of that kind of stuff you are putting in your body.”

Cosy takeaways

Emily does try to balance her busy social life with days in to reset her head – with a takeaway and TV to recover.

“Most of my life [physical and mental health] were very disconnected, but now I check in with myself more,” she told InStyle. “Sometimes that means ordering a mountain of Thai food and staying at home and watching TV — and that can be wellness.

“I love eating a meal in bed on like, a Thursday night or whatever instead of going out and just being cosy.”

She added: “I'm all about the balance of that stuff and I really, as cheesy as this sounds, truly believe that mental and physical are really aligned, so taking care of yourself physically will help you mentally and vice versa.”

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Em also revealed she keeps her fridge stocked with Indian and Thai food - which she prefers to eat 'lying horizontal in bed'.

Sweet tooth

And Em really doesn’t deny herself a treat every now and then (and why should she?).

“I wouldn’t say I am the type of girl who craves Doritos but I definitely love a good cupcake sometimes,” she told Elle. “I think it is like really important to give yourself a break.”

Plenty of water

As with all glowing Hollywood stars, it’s all about staying hydrated. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Em revealed she ‘chugs water’ every night before going to bed, and settles down with some Game of Thrones – a relatable queen.

But she does have some Hollywood hang-ups, and can’t deny herself a veggie juice with her meals.

“For me, it’s about feeling good about what you eat,” she told the New York Times. “I do love turmeric and beet juices. It’s so L.A., you can’t avoid it.”

You Might Also Like