Emily Ratajkowski dressed as Victoria Beckham for Halloween and it is iconic

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase Paris, Power Talks Photocall at Palais De Tokyo. (Lyvans Boolaky)

Emily Ratajkowski’s love for Victoria Beckham is no secret.

From sharing fan accounts that express likenesses between the two, to asking fans to vote on her Instagram stories whether she and Victoria lookalike, the supermodel and High Low with EmRata podcast host is total VB stan, and who can blame her?

Like many other celebrities this year, Emily eschewed a 'spooky' outfit (Paris Hilton dressed as Britney Spears, Kourtney Kardashian dressed as her sister Kim, and Hailey and Justin Bieber partied as Pebbles Flinstone and Bamm-Bamm, in case you missed it), and her Victoria Beckham look was the perfect combination of her own prowess for retro dressing and VB’s iconic Y2K fashion and beauty agenda.

The 32-year-old shared a video in her costume with the caption: “What are we calling her," which did leave fans divided on whether she looked more like VB or Lisa Rinna (let's be honest, either one is a serious compliment).

Emily wore a white bandeau crop top with black low-rise leather trousers and a thin-strapped shoulder bag (the perfect look for Y2K fashion fanatics). Her ensemble perfectly captured both Victoria's 2000s aesthetic and the monochromatic style agenda she's championed since the 90s.

The pièce de résistance to her look, however, was a mousey-brown bob that finished just below the ears, complete with a choppy fringe. In her girlband heyday, Victoria became a poster girl for short hair.

The bob chop became Victoria Beckham's signature Y2K look (Getty)

From a highlighted bob to the flicky chop, to the bob with choppy roots and short layers, to her iconic 2006 ‘pob’ - aka, the ‘posh bob’, Victoria’s plethora of short hairstyles influenced the masses in the early 2000s. So much so that a hairstyle was named after her. Pretty iconic if you ask us.

Emily completed her look with a pair of large, slender, silver hoops. The former Spice Girl often injected her outfits with a sense of drama by adding oversized earrings.

The former pop star often turned to the statement accessory (Getty)

Though Em’s look was intended to channel Victoria Beckham’s retro style agenda, we’re absolutely here for the whole ensemble in 2023.