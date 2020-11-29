Emily Kristine Pedersen wins LET’s Andalucia Open De Espana for third straight title

It’s been a good November for Emily Kristine Pedersen.

Following rounds of 68-71-68, Denmark’s Pedersen shot a final-round 66 to win the Ladies European Tour’s Andalucia Open De Espana Sunday at 15 under — her third straight win.

Pedersen, 24, was coming off a pair of wins at The Saudi Ladies Team International at Royal Greens Golf & Country in Saudi Arabia. She also won the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open in August. Pedersen has five top 10s and an 11th place finish at the AIG Women’s British Open in August on her resume as the U.S. Women’s Open grows larger on the horizon.

The victory marked just the second time a player has won three straight events on the women’s tour, the feat was last accomplished by Marie-Laure de Lorenzi back in 1989.

Pedersen, who earned her fifth LET win Sunday at Real Club de Golf Guadalmina, led Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz by one shot entering the final round after closing her third round with an eagle on the 54th hole. Pedersen finished four shots ahead of Iturrioz at 11 under. Amateur Ana Pelaez of Spain finished third at 7 under.

Sanna Nuutinen and Maha Haddioui finished T-4 at 6 under while Cloe Frankish, Azahara Munoz and Manon Gidali are T-6 at 5 under. Maiken Bing Paulsen and Luna Sobron Galmes round out the top 10, finishing T-9 at 4 under.

Hoping to continue this recent roll, Pedersen now turns her sights on the U.S. Women’s Open, starting at Champions Golf Club in Houston on Dec. 10. Despite her success on the European Tour, Pedersen has struggled in major events in the United States, her highest finish a T-36 in the 2017 Women’s PGA Championship.

