Emily Fox interview: The moment I knew I had to leave the US for Arsenal

Emily Fox signs for Arsenal with 39 caps for the US and joins from North Carolina Courage - Getty Images/David Price

As a packed Emirates watched Arsenal power to a 4-1 victory over title rivals Chelsea in December, there was one person among the 59,042 in attendance upon whom the experience had a particularly influential impact.

United States full-back Emily Fox had been strongly contemplating a transfer to the north London club but it was hearing the din and witnessing the frenzy of support from the new Women’s Super League record crowd as Arsenal notched up three first-half goals that helped her know that it was the place for her to be.

“That game and being there was really the icing on the cake. After that game I was just all jittery and excited,” Fox told Telegraph Sport, after completing her move to Arsenal from American outfit North Carolina Courage. “The experience of it, the unbelievable atmosphere, the fans and how loud they were, and the football that was played, and beating Chelsea — there was research done before then but then that was the icing on top, for me to say ‘I want to play here’.”

Arsenal are thrilled to have secured the signature of a player who has become an integral part of the star-studded United States side, who started four of their matches at last summer’s World Cup in a backline that only conceded one goal in that tournament.

Emily Fox arrives at Arsenal with significant standing after impressing for club side North Carolina Courage - Getty Images/David Price

Why did she feel Jonas Eidevall’s team was for her?

“Their style of play and the way they carry themselves as a club, and how they want the women’s game to grow and how they want to be an asset to that, wanting to get the girls to play in the Emirates as much as they can and providing the same facilities — that unity really excites me,” added 25-year-old Fox, in her first newspaper interview since arriving in the WSL.

“I first started talking to the club sometime last year and my first impression was just excitement that they were interested. I know Lotte [Wubben-Moy] and Alessia [Russo] really well so I reached out to them and got to know more about the club through their lens. And now I’m here I can see it myself, that the club is really invested and wants Arsenal to be united entirely with the academy, the youth, the women’s and the men.”

England duo Wubben-Moy and Russo played together with Fox in the US College system at North Carolina Tar Heels, whose highly prestigious programme can boast a long line of alumni including Sarina Wiegman and Lionesses right-back Lucy Bronze, as well as World Cup-winning icons from the US in Mia Hamm, Kristine Lilly, Heather O’Reilly and Tobin Heath.

“I chose to play there because I knew I was going to be uncomfortable there, seeing your scores and comparing them to other people, that really prepared me for turning pro and helped me be a lot more self-aware of where I’m at, where I need to be and how to get there. So I learnt a lot there,” Fox said of her time with the Tar Heels.

Arsenal manager Eidevall said feedback from Wubben-Moy and Russo helped him research Fox’s personality and she recalled seeking advice from them too, saying: “I knew they were going to be honest with me. I asked them how the environment was and about the team culture, training sessions, their development and how they like the coaching staff. And I asked why they made the decision to come to Arsenal just to get a broader perspective on it. Luckily, because we played at college together, I know they want similar things to what I want, in terms of a competitive training environment, always getting better but at the same time being on a team where it’s fun to show up to training every day and the girls love each other.”

Emily Fox (centre) will provide defensive back-up for the Arsenal as they press ahead with their WSL title charge - Getty Images/David Price

After college, Fox stamped her name into NWSL history books as she was the first overall pick in the 2021 draft, chosen by Racing Louisville, albeit without the usual pomp and ceremony because the event was conducted remotely during the pandemic.

“I had a mask on so you couldn’t see it, but I was smiling!” jokes Fox. “It was during Covid so typically for a draft you’d go to a convention centre and dress up and your name would be called and you’d do an acceptance speech on a podium, but for Covid it was a lot different. I was at a national team camp and they had all the other first-round picks with me when they were calling the draft, so that was really special that they took the time and effort to do that. Being in the same room as all these talented players was really special.”

It was a proud moment for Fox that encapsulated years of work on her game since growing up in Ashburn, Virginia, in a family that loved Star Trek, Harry Potter and Star Wars. She started playing football at “four or five”, but she was good at gymnastics too – specialising in the vault – and eventually had to make a big choice.

“Neither of my parents played soccer and neither did my brother and sister, so it was just me, and with that I actually enjoyed it because I pushed myself and I made the most of it,” she said. “When I had to pick between soccer and gymnastics I loved the team aspect of soccer and the idea that you have 11 on the field, all your team-mates, and I felt supported.”

Now recognised as one of the strongest attacking full-backs in the world, and capable of playing on either flank, Eidevall praised Fox’s “explosiveness” ahead of the FA Cup tie on Sunday against Watford.

Eidevall added that while he may sign a goalkeeper to provide “short-term” cover for Canada’s Sabrina D’Angelo at the Gold Cup, Fox will be his side’s only long-term signing this month.

The club certainly feel they’ve secured a star, and she’s eager to shine.