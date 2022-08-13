Emily Engstler with an And One vs. Washington Mystics

AccuWeather

A slowly brewing area of low pressure over the western Gulf of Mexico not only has the potential to evolve into a tropical depression and storm -- potentially becoming the fourth of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season -- as it drifts toward the Texas coast, but it is also likely to bring both much-needed rain and the risk of flash flooding as it pushes inland later this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The same disturbance may go on to bring a new round of flash flooding to the southwest