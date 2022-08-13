Emily Engstler with an And One vs. Washington Mystics
Emily Engstler (Indiana Fever) with an And One vs. Washington Mystics, 08/12/2022
Emily Engstler (Indiana Fever) with an And One vs. Washington Mystics, 08/12/2022
A slowly brewing area of low pressure over the western Gulf of Mexico not only has the potential to evolve into a tropical depression and storm -- potentially becoming the fourth of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season -- as it drifts toward the Texas coast, but it is also likely to bring both much-needed rain and the risk of flash flooding as it pushes inland later this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The same disturbance may go on to bring a new round of flash flooding to the southwest
In 2018, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams only lost to her Republican opponent Gov. Brian Kemp by less than 55,000 votes. This is with Abrams getting 97% of the Black female and 88% of the Black male votes. For the November midterms, Abrams feels that her fortunes will be different this time around. As Yahoo News reports, at a campaign event, Abrams said, “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia.”
We’ve all seen the headlines lately, about Russia cutting back its natural gas exports to Germany – and to Western Europe generally. The cuts come in response to Western sanctions over the Ukraine war, but the result is a scramble in Germany to find alternative fuels sources. The continent is coping with a record heatwave, and the cold winter months are not so far away. The upshot is that the International Energy Agency (IEA) has bumped up its estimates for oil demand by 22%, increasing the 2022
Easy money for McPherson from deep.
The first-year head coach overhauled the WNBA-leading offense and has the Aces poised for a playoffs breakthrough.
The Mystics close the 2022 regular season by hosting the Indiana Fever.
The Las Vegas Aces moved to the top of the NBA standings after beating the Chicago Sky.
Plenty of Americans don't support the US government's efforts to bring Brittney Griner home. An expert in hostage taking and recovery explains why.
Washington will be either the fourth seed or the fifth seed in the upcoming WNBA playoffs and their opponent will be the Storm.
The Sparks will miss the postseason for second straight season after the 93-69 blowout loss to the Connecticut Sun on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena.
There are only two regular season games left for the Minnesota Lynx, who’ve leaned hard on Sylvia Fowles for eight of her 15 years in the WNBA.
Clarity about the end of her exceptional WNBA career came for Sylvia Fowles last year through a feeling of resistance familiar to everyone from elite athletes to average fans. The 2017 league MVP who helped the Minnesota Lynx win two WNBA titles knew her interest in working out was waning. There are only two games left in the regular season for the Lynx, who've leaned hard on Fowles and her commanding 6-foot-6 presence in the post for eight of her 15 years in the league.
As Minnesota Lynx star Sylvia Fowles gets ready to play her final WNBA regular season game, WNBA players reminisced about their favorite memories with the 15-year veteran.
The Lynx woke up in Phoenix Wednesday morning a half-game out of a playoff spot. It was there, right in front of them. This was thanks to Atlanta's loss Tuesday, which further jumbled the bottom of the WNBA standings filled with teams fighting for the final two playoff spots. The Lynx entered their game with the Mercury knowing a win would mean a flight back home in seventh place, playoff ...
Alyssa Thomas grabs 18 points with 9 rebounds as the Connecticut Sun defeat the Los Angeles Sparks, 93-69.
Skylar Diggins-Smith will miss Phoenix's final two regular-season games due to personal reasons, putting the Mercury's playoff bid in jeopardy. Diggins-Smith has missed the past two games and the team announced Thursday she would not play against Dallas and Chicago this week. Diggins-Smith leads the Mercury with 19.7 points and 5.5 assists per game as they try to secure one of the final two WNBA playoff spots.
Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix Mercury) with a Deep 3 vs. Minnesota Lynx, 08/10/2022
While quarterback Jameis Winston‘s sprained foot will keep him off the field for a few days, there was some positive injury news to come out of Saints practice on Tuesday. Defensive end Marcus Davenport has been activated off the physically unable to perform list and participated in some aspects of the session. Davenport had part [more]
There was plenty of Bulls representation at the Drew League over the weekend in the form of DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams and Dalen Terry.
The Vikings sent quarterback Kirk Cousins home after he reported feeling ill, Kevin O’Connell said in his news conference Thursday. Cousins did not participate in the walk-through practice. O’Connell said the team still is “working through” whether Cousins has COVID-19. Cousins, who was unvaccinated last season and thus subject to testing in 2021, missed a [more]